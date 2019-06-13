GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : receives an order from HHI to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers

Press Release

GTT receives an order from HHI

to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers

Paris - June 13th 2019. GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two LNG carriers on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Dynagas.

Each offering a capacity of 180,000 m3, these units will be equipped with tanks fitted with the Mark III Flex+containment system. The vessels' delivery is expected for the first semester of 2022.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "This new order, first Mark III Flex+ ordered by HHI, highlights the trusting relationship GTT maintains with the shipyard. We are also pleased to once again accompany the ship-ownerDynagas."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

