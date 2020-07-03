GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG Carriers

Press Release

GTT receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG Carriers

Paris - July 3rd, 2020. GTT received, at the end of June, an order from the Russian shipyard Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (Zvezda) for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNGCs1 on behalf of a Russian ship-owner.

This represents the first order after GTT signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement (TALA) with the shipyard allowing Zvezda to construct the membrane technologies developed by GTT.

These ARC7 vessels will be able to navigate in ice-covered waters. They will contribute to the Arctic projects of the Russian LNG producer Novatek.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,600 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. This is the result of a long-time effort which began more than ten years ago to adapt GTT technologies to arctic conditions, where LNGCs are now operating without any difficulty. The delivery of the vessels is planned between the first and last quarters of 2023.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are very pleased to consolidate our partnership with Zvezda through this first order for five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG Carriers."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

