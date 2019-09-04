Log in
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : receives orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers

09/04/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Press Release

GTT receives orders

to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers

Paris - September 4th, 2019. GTT has received several orders concerning the tank design of eight new LNG carriers. Seven of the LNGCs will be built by the Korean Shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on behalf of three ship-owners based in America, Oceania and Bermuda.

GTT's Mark III Flextechnology has been selected to equip the LNG tanks of six LNGCs ordered by SHI and the Mark III Flex+technology to equip the seventh. Each unit will offer a 174,000 m3 capacity. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

The information concerning the eighth LNGC remains confidential at this stage.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 48 04

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 16:31:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Finance 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,70x
Capitalization 3 067 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ23.23%3 363
ENBRIDGE INC5.16%67 648
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.17%61 993
TC ENERGY CORP42.24%48 266
KINDER MORGAN INC30.82%45 548
MPLX LP-7.92%29 941
