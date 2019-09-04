GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : receives orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers

Press Release

GTT receives orders

to design the tanks of eight new LNG carriers

Paris - September 4th, 2019. GTT has received several orders concerning the tank design of eight new LNG carriers. Seven of the LNGCs will be built by the Korean Shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on behalf of three ship-owners based in America, Oceania and Bermuda.

GTT's Mark III Flextechnology has been selected to equip the LNG tanks of six LNGCs ordered by SHI and the Mark III Flex+technology to equip the seventh. Each unit will offer a 174,000 m3 capacity. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

The information concerning the eighth LNGC remains confidential at this stage.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

