GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP

03/11/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Press release

GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement

with Excelerate Energy LP.

Paris - March 11th, 2020. GTT S.A. announces that its subsidiary GTT North America has signed a 5- year Global Technical Services Agreement with the ship-owner Excelerate Energy L.P. GTT will support Excelerate Technical Management (ETM) with the maintenance and operation of 9 FSRUs1 equipped with GTT's NO96technology. This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering, as well as access to the HEARS®2 emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT's experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT S.A., said "We are pleased to have the opportunity to support a long term partner like Excelerate Energy in the efficient operations of their FSRUs. This agreement is pivotal to develop customised services, ensuring the performance and safety of each FSRU in operation."

Edward Scott, Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy adds: "Excelerate Energy looks forward to continuing a nearly two decades long relationship with GTT in direct support of our mission of providing safe and reliable world-classLNG services to our global customer base."

For several years, GTT has enlarged its range of services to support the operations of LNGCs, FLNGs3, FSRUs and other LNG-related structures in order to shorten dry-dock time, assist crews and assure operational efficiency. The company highlights its Smart shipping solutions development with the support of its specialised subsidiaries Ascenzand Marorka.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

  1. Floating Storage and Regasification Unit
  2. Hotline Emergency Assistance & Response Service
  3. Floating Liquefied Natural Gas unit

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 18:04:10 UTC
