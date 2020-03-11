GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP

Press release

GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement

with Excelerate Energy LP.

Paris - March 11th, 2020. GTT S.A. announces that its subsidiary GTT North America has signed a 5- year Global Technical Services Agreement with the ship-owner Excelerate Energy L.P. GTT will support Excelerate Technical Management (ETM) with the maintenance and operation of 9 FSRUs1 equipped with GTT's NO96technology. This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering, as well as access to the HEARS®2 emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT's experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT S.A., said "We are pleased to have the opportunity to support a long term partner like Excelerate Energy in the efficient operations of their FSRUs. This agreement is pivotal to develop customised services, ensuring the performance and safety of each FSRU in operation."

Edward Scott, Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy adds: "Excelerate Energy looks forward to continuing a nearly two decades long relationship with GTT in direct support of our mission of providing safe and reliable world-classLNG services to our global customer base."

For several years, GTT has enlarged its range of services to support the operations of LNGCs, FLNGs3, FSRUs and other LNG-related structures in order to shorten dry-dock time, assist crews and assure operational efficiency. The company highlights its Smart shipping solutions development with the support of its specialised subsidiaries Ascenzand Marorka.

