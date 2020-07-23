Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

Press release

GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement

with Fleet Management

Paris - July 23rd, 2020. GTT has signed a Global Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the Hong- Kong based ship-management company Fleet Management. GTT will support Fleet Management with the shipbuilding supervision, maintenance and operation of the vessels they manage.

This agreement includes technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services, and access to the HEARS®1 emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners, operators and their crews to contact GTT's experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Fleet Management is currently supervising the newbuilding of the new generation of Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC), under construction in Korea, with deliveries in October 2020 onwards, all equipped with GTT Mark IIItechnology.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said at this occasion: "We are very pleased to accompany and be a partner with Fleet Management to support their growing development within the Ethane and LNG shipping business, both at newbuilding stages as well as during fleet operation."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

1 Hotline Emergency Assistance & Response Service.

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 16:50:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
12:51pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement ..
PU
07/21GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from China Petroleum Engineeri..
PU
07/15GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement ..
PU
07/10GTT : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
07/09GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuild..
PU
07/06GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Training and Wavelink Maritime Institute in coll..
PU
07/03GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from Zvezda for the tank desig..
PU
07/02GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical..
PU
06/30GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives a new order from DSME for the design of..
PU
06/30GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 398 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2020 200 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2020 220 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 5,68%
Capitalization 2 856 M 3 311 M 3 311 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 82,47 €
Last Close Price 77,05 €
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ-9.78%3 311
ENBRIDGE INC.-19.14%63 032
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-12.84%42 239
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-33.84%40 306
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-29.66%33 674
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.00%23 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group