GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Fleet Management

Press release

GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement

with Fleet Management

Paris - July 23rd, 2020. GTT has signed a Global Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the Hong- Kong based ship-management company Fleet Management. GTT will support Fleet Management with the shipbuilding supervision, maintenance and operation of the vessels they manage.

This agreement includes technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services, and access to the HEARS®1 emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners, operators and their crews to contact GTT's experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Fleet Management is currently supervising the newbuilding of the new generation of Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC), under construction in Korea, with deliveries in October 2020 onwards, all equipped with GTT Mark IIItechnology.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said at this occasion: "We are very pleased to accompany and be a partner with Fleet Management to support their growing development within the Ethane and LNG shipping business, both at newbuilding stages as well as during fleet operation."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

1 Hotline Emergency Assistance & Response Service.