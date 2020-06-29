GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants

Press release

GTT takes the lead in the 2019 French list of ETI patent applicants

Paris - June 29th, 2020. GTT has obtained first place in the 2019 ranking of the French ETI1 patent applicants at the INPI2 with 58 patent applications for the past year3, compared to 19 for the previous year. This strong progression brings GTT in at 31st place in the national ranking of the Top 50 patent applicants. GTT is the only ETI to enter the Top 50 patent applicants.

This ranking recognizes the Company's continuous innovation effort, which enables it to offer benchmark solutions in maritime transport, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transfer and storage. The technologies developed by GTT have enabled LNG carriers to halve their greenhouse gas emissions over the past ten years. The Company, whose ambition is to contribute to the development of a more environmentally friendly maritime transport, is currently working on new technological and digital solutions intended to continue the improvement of vessel energy efficiency and facilitate their propulsion by LNG.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are particularly proud to take the lead

of the ETI patent applicants and to join the Top 50 over all categories. Technological innovation is at the heart of GTT's mission statement."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87