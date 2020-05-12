GTT: Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 2, 2020

Paris, May 12, 2020 – GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) hereby informs its shareholders that the combined shareholders’ meeting has been convened on Thursday, June 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm (Paris time). This shareholders’ meeting will be held exceptionally with closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders.

The preliminary notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main formalities for attending and voting at this shareholders’ meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » ( www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo ) on April 24, 2020, under the number 50. This notice may also be consulted on the GTT’s website ( www.gtt.fr ).

The convening notice will be published in the BALO and in a legal notice on May 18, 2020, and will also be available on GTT’s website.

Within the framework of ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules of meeting and deliberation of the assemblies and leading bodies of the legal persons and entities deprived of legal personality of private law due to the epidemic of Covid-19, and with the constant concern to ensure, as far as possible, the security and protection of all stakeholders (including those of investors) at the Shareholders’ Meeting, this meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders.

Under these conditions and in accordance with the aforementioned ordinance and decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, you must, to exercise your rights:

● favor the use of electronic means;

● express your choices before the meeting regarding the resolutions that are proposed to you, thanks to:

- “postal voting”,

- the appointment of a proxy who will vote “pre-Assembly”,

- in “power to the President of the General Assembly”,

only options now available due to the circumstances mentioned above.

In accordance with the provisions of article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder holding shares under the registered form may request to be provided with the documents and information set forth in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code from the publication of the convening notice and until the fifth day (included) before the date of the shareholders’ meeting. This request must be made through the form attached to the notice of convocation and must be sent by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services – CTO Assemblées Générales – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France.

Shareholders holding shares under the bearer form may also request a copy of these documents and information by applying to BNP Paribas Securities Services, whose address is given above, giving proof of their capacity as shareholders by submitting a shareholding certificate provided by their usual financial intermediary.

The explanatory documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 2, 2020 required by current legal and regulatory provisions to be made available to the shareholders may be consulted (i) from May 12, 2020 on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr) and (ii) from May 12, 2020 at the GTT registered office, 1, route de Versailles 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France and at BNP Paribas Securities Services, whose address is given above.

In accordance with the provisions of ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the communication of an information or a document will be validly carried out by electronic message, provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the electronic address at which it can be done. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to provide their email address when making any requests.

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media Contact:

press@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 42 26 / +33 1 30 23 80 80

For more information, visit the GTT website, www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The Company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Attachment