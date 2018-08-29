Log in
GTX CORP (GTXO)
GTX Corp Signs Distribution and Collaboration Agreement with KGH, Inc. and Adds Kathleen Kiernan to Advisor Board

08/29/2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTCBB: GTXO), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and wandering assistive Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced the signing of a bilateral distribution and collaboration agreement with Kiernan Group Holdings, Inc., an intelligence, law enforcement and national security consulting, training, and risk services firm providing tailored solutions to complex security challenges. Headquartered in Alexandria Virginia, Founder and CEO Dr. Kathleen Kiernan along with the KGH team bring earned experience across the public and private sectors, domestically and internationally.

New Strategic Partnership
New Strategic Partnership


As part of the agreement GTX and KGH will resell, cross-promote and collaborate on projects that fit their mutual core competencies which not only make the world a better place but a safer one, including our Nations’ schools.

“We are very excited about Kathleen joining our advisory board and formulating this partnership with KGH. We are hitting the ground running, beginning with a host of initiatives to introduce GTX solutions within select agencies and organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs,” commented Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

“We thrive in the process of discovering new suites of solutions and fielding capabilities to the marketspace which may not have been envisioned when the technology was initially developed. GTX Corp represents exactly that dynamic, it brings integrated solutions to those who need them the most, including our injured veterans and other vulnerable members of society. The convergence of technology expertise with practitioner knowledge is an unbeatable combination,” commented Kathleen Kiernan KGH CEO.

As an IoT global provider of GPS, BLE, cellular and RFID, tracking and monitoring wearable and wandering assistive technology, GTX continues to work with its channels partners to open new markets and introduce new products, including a new GPS tracking solution for kids, pets and weapons, which are scheduled for launch this year.

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which owns and licenses more than 85 patents, is a U.S. military contractor, and takes particularly pride in the fact that many of its products are manufactured in the USA. GTX Corp has multiple consumer products in the market place, all available on its online store, Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors across the globe.

About KGH
KGH is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), founded in 2009 by practitioners to help fellow practitioners, business leaders, and ordinary citizens navigate complex environments by providing education and technology solutions that work.

From small businesses to the Fortune 500, organizational resilience in threatening situations depends on the extent to which its employees are prepared, confident and capable of reacting appropriately and effectively. KGH’s Preparedness Without Paranoia® approach fosters an educated, engaged, and resilient public and changes our mindset and behavior from victim to survivor. Preparedness Without Paranoia® is a mindful approach that prepares citizens for a range of active threats faced in public and social environments and instills the confidence they need to Prepare, Respond, and Recover effectively in these situations.
www.kiernan.co
https://gotpreparedness.com/

About GTX Corp
GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based products, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity. GTX Corp develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX Corp utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets through a complete end to end -- customizable transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, smart phone Apps, middleware, and IoT portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX Corp’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, NGOs, private companies, public and private senior care homes, and consumers.
For more information, visit www.GTXCorp.com, Track My Workforce or www.GPSSmartSole.com

Social media - #withyou   #smartsole   #connectedandprotected   #trackwhatyoulove

GTX Blog http://gtxcorp.com/press/
https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom
http://www.twitter.com/gtxcorp
www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

http://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/
http://instagram.com/gtxcorp

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:
213.489.3019

Info@GTXCorp.com
IR@GTXCorp.com
http://GTXCorp.com/contact-us/

GTX Corp United Kingdom
In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle
Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com
Tel: +44 7785 364100

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachment 

Corporate Communications Contact:
NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick E. Bertagna Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louis Martin Rosenbaum Director, Vice President-Operations & Finance
Alex Grimes McKean Chief Financial Officer
Christopher M. Walsh Director
Andrew Hamish Duncan Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTX CORP-67.22%1
THALES30.90%29 051
GARMIN11.43%13 018
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-27.52%3 177
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 811
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-24.45%1 120
