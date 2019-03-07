GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you own shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: GTXI )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 7, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of GTx, Inc. (“GTx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: GTXI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncternal”). Under the terms of the agreement, current GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. In addition, GTx stockholders of record as of immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will receive non-transferable contingent value rights (“CVR”) entitling the holders to receive in the aggregate 50% of any net proceeds derived from the grant, sale or transfer of rights to SARD or SARM technology during the term of the CVR and, if applicable, to receive royalties on the sale of any SARD products by the combined company during the term of the CVR. The combined company is expected to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under a new ticker symbol, “ONCT.”

If you own common stock of GTx and purchased any shares before March 7, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

