GTX, INC.

(GTXI)
GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

03/07/2019

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: GTXI)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 7, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of GTx, Inc. (“GTx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: GTXI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncternal”). Under the terms of the agreement, current GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. In addition, GTx stockholders of record as of immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will receive non-transferable contingent value rights (“CVR”) entitling the holders to receive in the aggregate 50% of any net proceeds derived from the grant, sale or transfer of rights to SARD or SARM technology during the term of the CVR and, if applicable, to receive royalties on the sale of any SARD products by the combined company during the term of the CVR. The combined company is expected to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under a new ticker symbol, “ONCT.”

If you own common stock of GTx and purchased any shares before March 7, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on GTX, INC.
06:06pGTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
BU
07:36aGTX INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Costs Associated with..
AQ
07:03aGTX : and Oncternal Therapeutics Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement to Creat..
BU
2018GTX : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2018GTX INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2018GTX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018GTX : shares crater after incontinence readout
AQ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, But Tech Woes Weigh On Broad..
DJ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, Books Best Weekly Since July..
DJ
2018GTX INC /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -38,7 M
Net income 2018 -38,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 22,1 M
Technical analysis trends GTX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75 $
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Steven Hanover Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert James Wills Executive Chairman
Jason T. Shackelford Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Mary Ann Johnston Vice President-Clinical Development
Diane C. Young Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTX, INC.27.82%22
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC19.82%27 532
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 920
LONZA GROUP14.64%21 636
INCYTE CORPORATION31.11%17 845
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.22.47%11 141
