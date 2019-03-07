GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: GTXI)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 7, 2019?
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of GTx, Inc. (“GTx” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ CM: GTXI)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncternal”). Under the terms of the
agreement, current GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the
combined company. In addition, GTx stockholders of record as of
immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will receive
non-transferable contingent value rights (“CVR”) entitling the holders
to receive in the aggregate 50% of any net proceeds derived from the
grant, sale or transfer of rights to SARD or SARM technology during the
term of the CVR and, if applicable, to receive royalties on the sale of
any SARD products by the combined company during the term of the CVR.
The combined company is expected to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market
under a new ticker symbol, “ONCT.”
If you own common stock of GTx and purchased any shares before March 7,
2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free
at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com,
or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and
California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of
investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in
numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
