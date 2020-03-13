GTY Technology : Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. to Provide Leading SaaS and Cloud Solutions to Public Sector

Partnership Agreement Makes Cloud-Based Suite of Solutions Available on Carahsoft’s NASPO and NCPA Cooperative Purchasing Agreements

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®.

The partnership names Carahsoft GTY’s Master Government Aggregator™, authorizing the company to serve as the government distribution partner and contract aggregator for GTY and its six business units.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will be authorized to carry all GTY products on its extensive list of contract vehicles as well as provide sales, marketing and order management support to deliver GTY’s best-of-breed solutions to the public sector. Products from GTY subsidiaries eCivis and Open Counter are currently available to state and local government agencies, education institutions and authorized non-profits through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) cooperative purchasing vehicles as well as the company’s ecosystem of reseller partners.

“This strategic partnership with a highly respected industry leader like Carahsoft allows us to expand our footprint in our key public sector markets while optimizing the procurement experience for our customers,” said Stephen Rohleder, Chairman, and CEO of GTY. “Carahsoft will work as an extension of our sales and marketing teams to help educate the public sector market about GTY’s portfolio of solutions and generate demand for our business units. We value our relationship with the Carahsoft team and look forward to the growth and success we’ll achieve together.”

GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting and permitting through its six subsidiaries, including:

Bonfire, which provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

CityBase, which provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies.

eCivis, which offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance.

Open Counter, which provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures.

Questica, which offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives.

Sherpa, which provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

“We are excited to make GTY’s cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local government available across all 50 states,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “GTY’s comprehensive approach to the common challenges facing public sector organizations makes them a unique and valuable partner as Carahsoft and our reseller partners work to support digital experience, cloud migration and IT modernization goals of our customers.”

eCivis and Open Counter solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint and NCPA cooperative purchasing vehicles and through the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the GTY team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or GTY@carahsoft.com

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

About Carahsoft Technology, Corp.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver GTY, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

