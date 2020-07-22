Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GTY Technology Holdings Inc.    GTYH

GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(GTYH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTY Technology : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its Q2 2020 earnings call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3259166. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2395129/E72C6C8650BB4E79B747EAA45211315F. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company website, www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS IN
03:20pGTY TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 7, ..
BU
06/26GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
06/11GTY TECHNOLOGY : Questica, a GTY Technology Company, Expands Client Base in Wash..
BU
06/10GTY TECHNOLOGY : Reports Continued Growth and Strong Operating Performance
BU
06/08GTY TECHNOLOGY : eCivis Supports Launch of Arizona's New Public Assistance Expre..
BU
05/29GTY TECHNOLOGY : Sherpa Government Solutions Selected by State of New Mexico
BU
05/22GTY TECHNOLOGY : Helps Over 350 Public Sector Organizations Manage COVID-19 Proc..
BU
05/08GTY TECHNOLOGY : Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
05/08GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/08GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FI : Q1 GAAP Revenues Up 42%; 300+ Organizatio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 3,68 $
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. J. Parass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Green Chairman
David Farrell Chief Operating Officer
John J. Curran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Harry L. You Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.-37.52%197
ACCENTURE5.78%141 713
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.35%112 031
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.95%111 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.72%63 220
VMWARE, INC.-5.51%60 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group