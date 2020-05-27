Log in
Guala Closures S p A : DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2020

05/27/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2020

Alessandria, 27 May 2020 - Guala Closures S.p.A. informs that the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' meeting, held on April 30, 2020 are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website www.gualaclosures.com, in the section "Investor Relations" and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

*************************************

Guala Closures Group Guala Closures Group has more than 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 29 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells nearly 20 billion closures yearly, with a 2019 turnover of 607 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminum closures for spirits, wines and beverages. From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019. Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

Investor Relations:

Guala Closures S.p.A.

Alessandro Baj Badino

Tel +39 0131 753281 abajbadino@gclinternational.com

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 19:17:07 UTC
