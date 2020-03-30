Guala Closures S p A : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2019. CHANGE TO 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2019

CHANGE TO 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Alessandria, March 30, 2020

Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Guala Closures") informs that today the following documentation is made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.gualaclosures.com, in the investor relations section, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "EMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com):

the annual financial report including the draft of the separate financial statements of the Company at December 31, 2019, the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019, the Directors' report, the certifications pursuant to art. 154-bis paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, TUF, together with the reports prepared by the Independent Auditors and the Statutory Auditors;

the consolidated non-financial statement as per Legislative Decree 254/2016;

Report on Corporate governance and ownership structure 2019, pursuant to art. 123-bis TUF;

123-bis TUF; Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to art. 123-ter TUF;

It should be noted that the financial statements and / or the summary statements of the subsidiaries of Guala Closures pursuant to art. 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4, of the civil code as well as the accounting statements, prepared for the purpose of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the significant subsidiaries not belonging to the European Union, prepared pursuant to art. 15 of the Consob "Markets Regulation" n. 20249/2017, will be made available to the public at the registered office of Guala Closures in the ways and under the terms established by current legislation.

* * *

Statement of the Manager in charge of financial reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 2, TUF

The Manager in charge of financial reporting of Guala Closures S.p.A., Anibal Diaz Diaz, state that pursuant to art. 154-bis paragraph 2 TUF the accounting information included in the current press release is consistent with the accounting records and entries.