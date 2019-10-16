Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Guala Closures S.p.A.    GCL   IT0005311821

GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.

(GCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guala Closures S p A : RECEIVES THE SPECIAL MENTION FOR ITS INTERNATIONALIZATION STRATEGIES AT THE AWARD “ECCELLENZA D'IMPRESA 2019″

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:28am EDT

On the occasion of the ceremony that took place inside the prestigious Palazzo Mezzanotte, home to the Italian Stock Exchange, the CEO Marco Giovannini received the prize assigned to Guala Closures within the competition 'Eccellenze d'impresa', with a special mention in the Internationalization category for its business strategies, for its active presence in over one hundred countries, with twenty-nine production plants on five continents.

To read the press release click here

« News

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 14:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
10:28aGUALA CLOSURES S P A : RECEIVES THE SPECIAL MENTION FOR ITS INTERNATIONALIZATION..
PU
06/07GUALA CLOSURES : Malibu adds communication content into its caps with NFC techno..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 619 M
EBIT 2019 46,6 M
Net income 2019 7,02 M
Debt 2019 460 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 449 M
Chart GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Guala Closures S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,97  €
Last Close Price 6,68  €
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Giovannini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Bove Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anibal Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Filippo Giovannini Independent Director
Edoardo Carlo Maria Subert Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.15.57%495
BALL CORPORATION56.94%23 957
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION26.48%9 570
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.51.21%8 375
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.4.43%7 066
SEALED AIR CORPORATION16.59%6 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group