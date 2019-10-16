Guala Closures S p A : RECEIVES THE SPECIAL MENTION FOR ITS INTERNATIONALIZATION STRATEGIES AT THE AWARD “ECCELLENZA D'IMPRESA 2019″

On the occasion of the ceremony that took place inside the prestigious Palazzo Mezzanotte, home to the Italian Stock Exchange, the CEO Marco Giovannini received the prize assigned to Guala Closures within the competition 'Eccellenze d'impresa', with a special mention in the Internationalization category for its business strategies, for its active presence in over one hundred countries, with twenty-nine production plants on five continents.

