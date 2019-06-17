Guangdong Investment : Appointment of Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00270)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

AND

CHAIRMAN OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. HOU Wailin was re-appointed an Executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company effective upon the passing of the relevant resolution at the Board meeting of the Company held immediately after the AGM on 17 June 2019.

Reference is made to the announcement of Guangdong Invesment Limited (the "Company") dated 4 June 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the appointment of Mr. HOU Wailin ("Mr. Hou") as an Executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 5 June 2019 and the announcement of the Company dated 17 June 2019 regarding, inter alia, Mr. Hou's subsequent retirement at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 17 June 2019 (the "AGM") pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company. The board of directors (the"Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Hou was re-appointed an Executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company effective upon the passing of the relevant resolution at the Board meeting of the Company held immediately after the AGM on 17 June 2019.

Pursuant to the requirements under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the personal particulars of Mr. Hou are set out below:

Mr. HOU Wailin (侯外林), aged 56, graduated from Faculty of Finance of Hunan University (major in Finance) and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics. Mr. Hou has worked as director-general of Guangdong Regulatory Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and the chief inspector of the General Inspection Taskforce of CSRC.