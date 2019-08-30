Log in
Guangdong Investment : Continuing Connected Transactions - Revision of Annual Caps for Tenancy Agreements

08/30/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00270)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS FOR TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2018 in relation to the continuing connected transactions and the revision of annual caps for the tenancy agreements in respect of the office premises situate at GDI Tower.

On 30 August 2019, Global Head, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and GDH, a controlling shareholder of the Company, entered into the GDH 2019 Tenancy whereby Global Head has let and GDH has taken the office premises known as Office B on 5th Floor of GDI Tower.

Save for the GDH 2019 Tenancy, Global Head had entered into the GDH 2018 Tenancy and GD Tannery Tenancy with GDH and GD Tannery, respectively. A summary of the particulars of the Tenancy Agreements are set out in this announcement.

GDH is holding approximately 56.49% of the issued shares of the Company. By virtue of this shareholding interest, GDH is a controlling shareholder and thus a connected person of the Company. GD Tannery (being a subsidiary and thus an associate of GDH as defined in the Listing Rules) is also a connected person of the Company. Guangdong Holdings is the ultimate controlling shareholder of both the Company and GD Tannery. Therefore, each of the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreements constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As all the applicable percentage ratios of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual amount receivable by the Group under the GDH 2019 Tenancy are less than 0.1%, the transaction as contemplated under the GDH 2019 Tenancy is fully exempt from shareholders' approval, annual review and all disclosure requirements under Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules.

1

As disclosed in the previous announcement of the Company dated 10 July 2018, the aggregate annual amounts received and to be received for the years of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021amounted to approximately HK$11,115,165, HK$12,294,000, HK$11,812,173 and HK$6,860,000, respectively. The aggregate annual amounts received and to be received by the Group under the Tenancy Agreements, as calculated with reference to rents received/receivable accounted for on actual cash basis, for the years ending 31 December 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be revised to approximately HK$12,554,000, HK$13,372,447, HK$8,420,000 and HK$1,040,000, respectively. The annual caps for the aforementioned continuing connected transactions for the years ending 31 December 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be revised to HK$13,000,000, HK$14,000,000, HK$9,000,000 and HK$1,200,000, respectively. As the highest annual cap for the aforesaid four calendar years, which amounts to HK$14,000,000, exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5% of the applicable percentage ratio pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the transactions as contemplated under the Tenancy Agreements are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Company will comply with the annual review requirements under Rules 14A.55 to 14A.57 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Tenancy Agreements.

GDH 2019 TENANCY

On 30 August 2019, Global Head and GDH entered into the GDH 2019 Tenancy whereby Global Head has let and GDH has taken the office premises known as Office B on 5th Floor of GDI Tower on the following terms:

Parties:

Landlord Global Head

Tenant GDH

Premises:

Office B on 5th Floor of GDI Tower

Term:

A fixed term of three years from 1 September 2019 to 31 August

2022

Rent:

HK$130,000 per calendar month payable on the first day of each

calendar month, exclusive of rates and management fees

Rent Free Period:

Two months from 1 September 2019 to 31 October 2019

2

GDH 2018 TENANCY

Pursuant to the GDH 2018 Tenancy, Global Head has let and GDH has taken the office premises known as 26th Floor, 27th Floor and 30th Floor, and Office B1 on 29th Floor of GDI Tower on the following terms:

Parties:

Landlord Global Head

Tenant GDH

Premises:

The whole floor on each of 26th Floor, 27th Floor and 30th Floor, and

Office B1 on 29th Floor of GDI Tower

Term:

A fixed term of three years from 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2021

Rent:

HK$980,000 per calendar month payable on the first day of each

calendar month, exclusive of rates and management fees

Rent Free Period:

One month from 1 August 2018 to 31 August 2018

GD TANNERY TENANCY

Pursuant to the GD Tannery Tenancy, Global Head has let and GD Tannery has taken the office premises known as Office A2 on 19th Floor of GDI Tower on the following terms:

Parties:

Landlord Global Head

Tenant GD Tannery

Premises:

Office A2 on 19th Floor of GDI Tower

Term:

A fixed term of three years from 6 February 2017 to 5 February 2020

Rent:

HK$44,500 per calendar month payable on the first day of each

calendar month, exclusive of rates and management fees

Rent Free Period:

One month from 1 March 2017 to 31 March 2017

3

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE GDH 2019 TENANCY

The GDH 2019 Tenancy will provide the Group with a stable rental income, and to maintain the occupancy rate of GDI Tower.

The annual caps for the annual total amounts receivable by the Group under the Tenancy Agreements, as calculated with reference to the aforesaid historical amounts and the rents received/receivable accounted for on actual cash basis, for the years of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be revised as follows:

Approximate Annual Amount Receivable

Tenancy Agreements

Monthly Rent

2019

2020

2021

2022

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

GDH 2019 Tenancy

130,000

260,000

1,560,000

1,560,000

1,040,000

GDH 2018 Tenancy

980,000

11,760,000

11,760,000

6,860,000

GD Tannery Tenancy

44,500

534,000

52,447

Total

12,554,000

13,372,447

8,420,000

1,040,000

Annual Caps

13,000,000

14,000,000

9,000,000

1,200,000

The terms of the GDH 2019 Tenancy were negotiated on an arm's length basis between the parties with reference to the current market rent of the premises as opined by an independent property valuer having taken into account of the prevailing market conditions. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the GDH 2019 Tenancy was entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, on normal commercial terms or better and that the terms of the GDH 2019 Tenancy (including the respective maximum aggregate annual rents for the years from 2019 to 2022 as agreed under the Tenancy Agreements) are fair and reasonable under the then prevailing market conditions and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Mr. HOU Wailin and Mr. CAI Yong, Directors of the Company, are also directors of both Guangdong Holdings and GDH. Both of the abovenamed Directors present at the Board meeting were not counted in the quorum and did not vote on the Directors' resolutions approving, inter alia, the entering into of the GDH 2019 Tenancy and the annual caps of the aggregate annual amounts receivable by the Group under the Tenancy Agreements for the four years from 2019 to 2022. Save as disclosed above, no other Directors have any material interest in the GDH 2019 Tenancy.

4

CONNECTED PERSONS

GDH is holding approximately 56.49% of the issued shares of the Company. By virtue of this shareholding interest, GDH is a controlling shareholder and thus a connected person of the Company. GD Tannery (being a subsidiary and thus an associate of GDH as defined in the Listing Rules) is also a connected person of the Company. Guangdong Holdings is the ultimate controlling shareholder of both the Company and GD Tannery. Therefore, each of the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreements constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As all the applicable percentage ratios of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual amount receivable by the Group under the GDH 2019 Tenancy are less than 0.1%, the transaction as contemplated under the GDH 2019 Tenancy is fully exempt from shareholders' approval, annual review and all disclosure requirements under Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules.

The aggregate annual amounts received and to be received by the Group under the Tenancy Agreements, as calculated with reference to the aforesaid historical amounts and the rents received/receivable accounted for on actual cash basis, for the years ending 31 December 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be revised to approximately HK$12,554,000, HK$13,372,447, HK$8,420,000 and HK$1,040,000, respectively. The annual caps for the aforementioned continuing connected transactions for the years ending 31 December 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be revised to HK$13,000,000, HK$14,000,000, HK$9,000,000 and HK$1,200,000, respectively. As the highest annual cap for the aforesaid four calendar years, which amounts to HK$14,000,000, exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5% of the applicable percentage ratios pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the transactions as contemplated under the Tenancy Agreements are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Company will comply with the annual review requirements under Rules 14A.55 to 14A.57 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Tenancy Agreements.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OF THE GROUP AND CONNECTED PERSONS

The Group is principally engaged in investment holding, water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, operation and management, investment in energy projects and road and bridge operation.

The principal business of each of Guangdong Holdings, GDH and GD Tannery is investment holding.

5

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"associate"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Company"

Guangdong Investment Limited（粤海投資有限公司）, a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"GD Tannery"

Guangdong Tannery Limited 粤海制革有限公司, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the

shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange;

"GD Tannery Tenancy"

a tenancy agreement dated 28 November 2016 entered into

between Global Head as the landlord and GD Tannery as the

tenant in respect of leasing of Office A2 on 19th Floor of GDI

Tower;

"GDH"

GDH Limited ( 粤海控股集團有限公司), a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the

holding company of the Company;

"GDH 2018 Tenancy"

a tenancy agreement dated 10 July 2018 entered into between

Global Head as the landlord and GDH as the tenant in respect

of leasing of the whole floor on each of 26th Floor, 27th

Floor and 30th Floor, and Office B1 on 29th Floor of GDI

Tower;

"GDH 2019 Tenancy"

a tenancy agreement dated 30 August 2019 entered into

between Global Head as the landlord and GDH as the tenant

in respect of leasing of Office B on 5th Floor of GDI Tower;

"GDI Tower"

Guangdong Investment Tower, No. 148 Connaught Road

Central, Hong Kong;

"Global Head"

Global Head Developments Limited, a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the British Virgin

Islands;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

6

"Guangdong Holdings"

廣 東 粤 海 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Guangdong Holdings

Limited*), a company established in the PRC and the

ultimate holding company of both the Company and GD

Tannery;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the legal currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange, as amended from time to time;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Tenancy Agreements"

the GDH 2019 Tenancy, the GDH 2018 Tenancy and the GD

Tannery Tenancy; and

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

TSANG Hon Nam

Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. HOU Wailin, Mr. WEN Yinheng, Mrs. HO LAM Lai Ping, Theresa and Mr. TSANG Hon Nam; four Non-Executive Directors, namely, Mr. CAI Yong, Ms. ZHAO Chunxiao, Mr. LAN Runing and Mr. LI Wai Keung; and five Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely, Dr. CHAN Cho Chak, John, Dr. the Honourable LI Kwok Po, David, Mr. FUNG, Daniel R., Dr. the Honourable CHENG Mo Chi, Moses and Mr. WU Ting Yuk, Anthony.

7

Disclaimer

GDH - Guangdong Investment Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:21:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 15 600 M
EBIT 2019 6 333 M
Net income 2019 5 109 M
Finance 2019 4 549 M
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,63x
EV / Sales2020 5,86x
Capitalization 108 B
Technical analysis trends GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,74  HKD
Last Close Price 16,44  HKD
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yin Heng Wen Managing Director & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Huang Chairman
Hon Nam Tsang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Keung Li Non-Executive Director
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD9.60%13 698
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY39.80%22 925
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-0.50%5 081
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR42.99%2 136
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS12.14%2 099
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 945
