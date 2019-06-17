Guangdong Investment : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 17 June 2019 and Retirement of Directors

At the annual general meeting of Guangdong Investment Limited (the "Company") held on 17 June 2019 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice convening the AGM dated 26 April 2019. All resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the AGM. The poll results are set out as follows:

No parties have indicated in the circular to shareholders dated 26 April 2019 that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 6,537,821,440 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

II. Retirement of Directors

1. Mr. HOU Wailin

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 4 June 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the appointment of Mr. HOU Wailin ("Mr. Hou") as an Executive Director, the Chairman of the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 5 June 2019. Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Hou's appointment continued until the conclusion of the AGM.

Reference is also made to the announcement dated 17 June 2019 in relation to the re-appointment of Mr. Hou as an Executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company effective upon the passing of the relevant resolution (the "Board Resolution") at the Board meeting of the Company held immediately after the AGM. For further details of Mr. Hou's re-appointment, please refer to the said announcement of the Company entitled "Appointment of Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination Committee".

2. Mr. ZHANG Hui

The Board announces that Mr. ZHANG Hui ("Mr. Zhang"), a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has reached his retirement age and did not offer himself for re-election at the AGM upon retirement by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. Accordingly, his directorship with the Company ceased with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Zhang for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

As at the date of the announcement and forthwith upon the passing of the Board Resolution, the Board of the Company comprises four Executive Directors, namely, Mr. HOU Wailin, Mr. WEN Yinheng, Mrs. HO LAM Lai Ping, Theresa and Mr. TSANG Hon Nam; four Non-Executive Directors, namely, Mr. CAI Yong, Ms. ZHAO Chunxiao, Mr. LAN Runing and Mr. LI Wai Keung; and five Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely, Dr. CHAN Cho Chak, John, Dr. the Honourable LI Kwok Po, David, Mr. FUNG, Daniel R., Dr. the Honourable CHENG Mo Chi, Moses and Mr. WU Ting Yuk, Anthony.

