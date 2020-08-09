Guangdong Join Share Financing Guarantee Investment : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

authorization, signing, execution, and amendment of all necessary documents, contracts, agreements, instruments (including but not limited to offering prospectuses, sponsorship agreements, underwriting agreements, bond trusteeship management agreements, listing agreements, meeting procedures for bond holders, and other various announcements and legal documents) in connection with completion of the issuance and listing of Domestic Corporate Bonds, as well as disclosure of information in accordance with laws and regulations and other normative documents;

Where the regulatory bodies change their policies in respect to issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds or changes take place to market conditions, save for those matters required for voting at the general meeting in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations, and articles of associations of the Company, the corresponding adjustments shall be made to the specific proposal and other related matters in respect to issuance of Domestic Corporate Bonds based on the opinions of the regulatory bodies, or a decision as to whether to proceed with the issuance shall be made based on the actual conditions; Other specific matters in connection with issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds and its listing will be dealt with; and The term of the authorisation shall commence from the date of passing of the resolution at the general meeting till the completion of all the authorised matters mentioned above.''

By order of the Board

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.*

Wu Liejin

Chairman

Foshan, the PRC, 7 August 2020

Notes:

1. In order to determine the shareholders' eligibility to attend the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 August 2020 to Friday, 28 August 2020, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of shares will be registered. Only shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, 28 August 2020 or their proxies or duly authorised corporate representatives are entitled to attend the EGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all properly completed transfer documents accompanied with relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares), or the Company's office in the PRC at 5/F, Building D, Sino-European Service Center, South of Lingnan Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC (for holders of domestic shares) not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Monday, 24 August 2020.