Guangdong Join Share Financing Guarantee Investment : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.

GUANGDONG JOIN-SHARE FINANCING GUARANTEE

(1543)
RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

08/17/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.*

廣 東 中 盈 盛 達 融 資 擔 保 投 資 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1543)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.* (廣東中盈盛達融資擔保投資股份有限公司) (the ''Company'', together with subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that on 17 August 2020, Mr. Huang Guoshen (''Mr. Huang'') tendered his resignation as the non-executive Director, and a member of each of the audit committee and risk management committee of the Board with effect from 17 August 2020 to pursue his personal development.

According to the articles of association of the Company (the ''Articles''), the Board shall be composed of nine Directors, and the risk management committee of the Board shall be composed of five Directors. New candidates of Directors will be nominated by the Board for approval by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The resignation of Mr. Huang will not affect the operation of the Company. Mr. Liu Heng, an independent non-executive Director, will take up the role as a member of the risk management committee of the Board with effect from 17 August 2020. Mr. Zhang Deben, a non-executive Director, will take up the role as a member of the audit committee of the Board with effect from 17 August 2020.

Mr. Huang confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters regarding his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The Board would like to thank Mr. Huang for his contributions and support rendered to the Company during his term of office.

Upon the resignation of Mr. Huang, with effect from 17 August 2020, (i) the members of the audit committee of the Board will comprise: Mr. Wu Xiangneng (Chairman), Mr. Leung Hon Man, Mr. Luo Zhenqing, Mr. Zhang Deben and Mr. Liu Heng; and (ii) the members of the risk management committee of the Board will comprise: Mr. Zhang Minming (Chairman), Mr. Wu Liejin, Mr. Wu Xiangneng, Mr. Zhang Deben and Mr. Liu Heng.

By order of the Board

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.*

Wu Liejin

Chairman

Foshan, the PRC, 17 August 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wu Liejin (Chairman); the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Minming, Ms. Gu Lidan, Mr. Luo Zhenqing and Mr. Zhang Deben; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Xiangneng, Mr. Leung Hon Man and Mr. Liu Heng.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:37:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 364 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net income 2019 133 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2019 690 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
Yield 2019 3,75%
Capitalization 1 861 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,59x
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart GUANGDONG JOIN-SHARE FINANCING GUARANTEE INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGDONG JOIN-SHARE FINAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Dong Xie President & Executive Director
Lie Jin Wu Chairman
Qi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hao Ming Lu Chief Financial Officer & General Manager-Finance
Min Ming Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGDONG JOIN-SHARE FINANCING GUARANTEE INVESTMENT CO., LTD.-16.88%268
FREDDIE MAC-28.59%6 910
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-0.52%6 199
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-27.90%4 260
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.54%3 689
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-22.60%3 218
