Guangdong Join Share Financing Guarantee Investment : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.*

廣 東 中 盈 盛 達 融 資 擔 保 投 資 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1543)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.* (廣東中盈盛達融資擔保投資股份有限公司) (the ''Company'', together with subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that on 17 August 2020, Mr. Huang Guoshen (''Mr. Huang'') tendered his resignation as the non-executive Director, and a member of each of the audit committee and risk management committee of the Board with effect from 17 August 2020 to pursue his personal development.

According to the articles of association of the Company (the ''Articles''), the Board shall be composed of nine Directors, and the risk management committee of the Board shall be composed of five Directors. New candidates of Directors will be nominated by the Board for approval by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The resignation of Mr. Huang will not affect the operation of the Company. Mr. Liu Heng, an independent non-executive Director, will take up the role as a member of the risk management committee of the Board with effect from 17 August 2020. Mr. Zhang Deben, a non-executive Director, will take up the role as a member of the audit committee of the Board with effect from 17 August 2020.

Mr. Huang confirms that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters regarding his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The Board would like to thank Mr. Huang for his contributions and support rendered to the Company during his term of office.