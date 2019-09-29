Guangdong Land : Inside Information Announcement - Successful Bidding for the Land Use Rights of the Land Parcel at Chenyuan Road, Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0124)

Inside Information Announcement

Successful Bidding for the Land Use Rights of

the Land Parcel at Chenyuan Road, Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 29 September 2019, Guangdong Property Development, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has succeeded in the bid for the land use rights of the Target Land through the public Listing-for-Sale Process. The final bidding result is subject to the execution of 《成交確認書》(Deal Confirmation Letter) after

the approval of qualification review. Guangdong Property Development will set up a project company responsible for the development and construction of the Target Land, which is expected to be used for residential and commercial purposes. The proposed types of properties including residential units, commercial units, and car parking spaces, will all be for sale. The cash consideration for the bid of the land use rights amounted to RMB919,490,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,019,277,000).

Information on the Target Land

The Target Land is located at the land lot southeast to the intersection of Chenyuan Road and Longteng Road and west to Fengxiang Road in Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City, the PRC with a site area of approximately 59,704.90 square metres and a maximum total gross floor area included in the calculation of the plot ratio of approximately 164,216 square metres. The average land cost is approximately RMB5,599 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,207) per square metre. The nature of the Target Land is a state-owned construction land planned for commercial services and residential uses.

