Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd    0124   BMG4182K1009

GUANGDONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD

(0124)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Guangdong Land : Inside Information Announcement - Successful Bidding for the Land Use Rights of the Land Parcel at Chenyuan Road, Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0124)

Inside Information Announcement

Successful Bidding for the Land Use Rights of

the Land Parcel at Chenyuan Road, Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 29 September 2019, Guangdong Property Development, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has succeeded in the bid for the land use rights of the Target Land through the public Listing-for-Sale Process. The final bidding result is subject to the execution of 《成交確認書》(Deal Confirmation Letter) after

the approval of qualification review. Guangdong Property Development will set up a project company responsible for the development and construction of the Target Land, which is expected to be used for residential and commercial purposes. The proposed types of properties including residential units, commercial units, and car parking spaces, will all be for sale. The cash consideration for the bid of the land use rights amounted to RMB919,490,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,019,277,000).

Information on the Target Land

The Target Land is located at the land lot southeast to the intersection of Chenyuan Road and Longteng Road and west to Fengxiang Road in Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City, the PRC with a site area of approximately 59,704.90 square metres and a maximum total gross floor area included in the calculation of the plot ratio of approximately 164,216 square metres. The average land cost is approximately RMB5,599 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,207) per square metre. The nature of the Target Land is a state-owned construction land planned for commercial services and residential uses.

1

Reasons for and Benefits of Bidding for the Target Land

The Group is engaged in property development and investment businesses. The Group currently holds the GDH City Project and certain investment properties in Shenzhen City, as well as the Ruyingju Project in Panyu District, the Laurel House Project in Yuexiu District and the Baohuaxuan Project in Liwan District, Guangzhou City. The Group is actively considering and studying its business development in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and first-tier and second-tier cities in Mainland China. The acquisition of the Target Land is in line with the core business and development direction of the Group.

Jiangmen is positioned as the western gateway of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with its value remaining at a bargaining level. Subsequent to improvements in the transportation infrastructure across the eastern and western bays, the future development of such area is expected to prosper. The Project is situated in a region with high planning position and enjoys a strong market prospects, as well as convenient location as a bonus. Possessing rare landscape resources and sound living amenities, the Project embraces the conditions in becoming a regional benchmark project, and is an excellent project subject of the Group as a stepping stone into the Jiangmen market. Adjacent to the prime lot in Jiangmen City, the land price of the Project enjoys a cost advantage. Riding on the brief adjustment period of the Jiangmen land market, it was the prime time for the Group to acquire the Target Land. The Project will have a positive impact on the sustainable development of the Group in the future, and is also in the interests of the Group and its shareholders as a whole.

Upon the successful bidding for the Target Land by Guangdong Property Development, a new wholly-owned subsidiary will be established as the project company to hold and develop the Project.

Other Matters

The future use of the Target Land will be the development, construction and sale of properties, including residential units, commercial units and car parking spaces, which will all be for sale by the Group. The transactions contemplated under the Land Bidding are of revenue nature in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company, are excluded as a transaction under Rule 14.04(1)(g) of the Listing Rules, and do not constitute a connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

2

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (粤海置地控股

有限公司), a company incorporated in Bermuda

with limited liability and the shares of which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange, as amended from time to time

"Guangdong Property

廣東粤海房地產開發有限 公司 (Guangdong

Development"

Yuehai Property Development Co., Ltd.), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability and an

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Land Bidding"

the successful bidding for the Target Land by

Guangdong Property Development and the relevant

matters

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China and, for the purpose

of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the

Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC

and Taiwan

"Project"

the project of development and construction of the

Target Land

"Shareholder(s)"

the shareholder(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target Land"

a state-owned construction land located to the

southeast to the intersection of Chenyuan Road and

Longteng Road and west to Fengxiang Road in

Pengjiang District, Jiangmen City, the PRC

(JCR2019-108 (Peng Jiang 16)) with its land use

rights being transferred by 江 門 市 自 然 資 源 局

(Jiangmen Natural Resources Bureau) through the

public Listing-For-Sale Process

3

In this announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translations of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purposes only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

For the purpose of this announcement, unless otherwise specified, conversion of Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC, into Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong, is based on the approximate exchange rate of HK$1 to RMB0.9021. No representation is made that any amount in HK$ and RMB could be converted at such rate.

By Order of the Board

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited

HOU Wailin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one Non-Executive Director, namely Mr. HOU Wailin; four Executive Directors, namely Ms. ZHAO Chunxiao, Mr. LI Wai Keung, Mr. WU Mingchang and Mr. ZENG Yi; and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Alan Howard SMITH, Mr. Felix FONG Wo and Mr.Vincent Marshall LEE Kwan Ho.

4

Disclaimer

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUANGDONG LAND HOLDINGS LT
07:03aGUANGDONG LAND : Inside Information Announcement - Successful Bidding for the La..
PU
09/11GUANGDONG LAND : Major Transaction - Main Contractor Construction Agreements in ..
PU
08/30GUANGDONG LAND : Announcement - Continuing Connected Transaction in relation to ..
PU
03/27GUANGDONG LAND : GD Land year net up 355% to HK$224.26m; no div
AQ
2018GUANGDONG LAND : issues positive profit alert
AQ
2018GUANGDONG LAND : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
2018GUANGDONG LAND : Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting To be held ..
PU
2018GUANGDONG LAND : Unaudited Financial Information for the three months ended 31 M..
PU
2017GUANGDONG LAND : Discloseable transaction - curtain wall works agreement in rela..
PU
2017GUANGDONG LAND : Unaudited financial information for the nine months ended 30 se..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 451 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 1,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 2 191 M
Chart GUANGDONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGDONG LAND HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,25  HKD
Last Close Price 1,28  HKD
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 232%
Spread / Lowest Target 232%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xiao Zhao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Lin Hou Chairman
Jun Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Alan Howard Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan Ho Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGDONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD-24.71%279
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.81%41 402
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.40%34 312
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.13%28 558
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.71%26 903
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD23.48%26 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group