Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST; THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. 廣東粵運交 通股份有限公司 Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03399) DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST; THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders Vinco Capital Limited Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 7 to 25 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 26 to 27 of this circular. A letter from Vinco Capital containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 28 to 53 of this circular. A notice of the EGM to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular and is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof), you are requested to complete and return (i) the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not later than Thursday, 31 October 2019 and (ii) the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person if you so wish. For identification purposes only. 4 October 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 Letter from Vinco Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 Appendix I - Valuation Report of Chaozhou Yueyun . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . AppI-1 Appendix II - Valuation Report of Zhuhai Gongyun . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .AppII-1 Appendix III - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . AppIII.-1 Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "2005 Non-competition the non-competition agreement dated 15 September 2005 Agreement" entered into between the Company (in the former name of Guangdong Nan Yue Logistics Company Limited (廣東南 粵物流股份有限公司)) and GCGC pursuant to which GCGC has undertaken not to compete, and to procure its associates not to compete, in businesses operated by the Group "Agreements" collectively, the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer Agreement and the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Transfer Agreement "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Chaozhou Yueyun" Chaozhou City Yueyun Motor Transportation Co., Ltd.* (潮州市粵運汽車運輸有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and, as at the Latest Practicable Date, a member of GCGC "Chaozhou Yueyun Equity the 100% equity interest in Chaozhou Yueyun Interest" "Chaozhou Yueyun Equity the valuation report dated 12 August 2019 prepared by Interest Valuation Report" the Valuer in relation to the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Interest "Chaozhou Yueyun Equity the equity transfer agreement entered into among the Transfer Agreement" Company, Yueyun Investment Management and Chaozhou Yueyun in respect of transfer of Chaozhao Yueyun Equity Interest on 26 August 2019 "close associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Company" Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited* (廣東粵運交通股份有限公司) (Stock code: 03399), a joint stock limited company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Completion Date of the the fifth working day after all the conditions precedent in Chaozhou Yueyun Equity the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer Agreement have Transfer" been fulfilled "Completion Date of the the fifth working day after all the conditions precedent in Zhuhai Gongyun Equity the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Transfer Agreement have Transfer" been fulfilled "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, which are subscribed for or credited as fully paid in RMB by PRC citizens and/or PRC incorporated entities "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the Independent Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among other matters, the resolutions regarding each of the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement and the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder and the Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement "Excluded Businesses" businesses held by the GCGC Group which are similar to the business of the Group, as more particularly described in the section headed "III. Further Amendments to the 2005 Non-competition Agreement - Excluded Businesses held by the GCGC Group" in this circular "First Supplemental the supplemental agreement to the 2005 Non-competition Non-competition Agreement" Agreement dated 17 September 2012 entered into between the Company (in the former name of Guangdong Nan Yue Logistics Company Limited (廣東南粵物流股份 有限公司)) and GCGC to amend the scope of non- competing business and the scope of the Excluded Businesses referred to in the 2005 Non-competition Agreement - 2 - DEFINITIONS "GCGC" Guangdong Provincial Communication Group Company Limited* (廣東省交通集團有限公司), a state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and a controlling shareholder of the Company "GCGC Group" GCGC and its subsidiaries, affiliate companies and associated companies "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time "Guangdong Gongbei Guangdong Province Gongbei Vehicles Transportation Vehicles Transportation" Company Limited* (廣東省拱北汽車運輸有限責任公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a member of GCGC "Guangdong Guanghui" Guangdong Guanghui Expressway Company Limited* (廣東廣惠高速公路有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a member of the GCGC Group "Guangdong Shenshan" Guangdong Shenshan Expressway East Section Company Limited* (廣東深汕高速公路東段有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a member of the GCGC Group "GVTG" Guangdong Vehicles Transportation Group Co., Ltd.* (廣東省汽車運輸集團有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "H Share(s)" the overseas listed foreign share(s) in the capital of the Company with a RMB-denominated par value of RMB1.00 each which are subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars, and are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC - 3 - This is an excerpt of the original content. 