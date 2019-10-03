Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST; THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited*, you should at once hand this circular accompanying with the form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
廣東粵運交 通股份有限公司
Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03399)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST;
THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Independent Financial Adviser
to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders
Vinco Capital Limited
Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular.
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 7 to 25 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 26 to 27 of this circular. A letter from Vinco Capital containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 28 to 53 of this circular.
A notice of the EGM to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular.
A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular and is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof), you are requested to complete and return (i) the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not later than Thursday, 31 October 2019 and (ii) the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person if you so wish.
-
For identification purposes only.