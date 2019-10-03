Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST; THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Log in
GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORTATION COMPANY

(3399)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/03
2.72 HKD   -2.16%
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST; THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

10/03/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited*, you should at once hand this circular accompanying with the form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

廣東粵運交 通股份有限公司

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03399)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REGARDING THE ACQUISITIONS OF THE CHAOZHOU YUEYUN EQUITY INTEREST AND THE ZHUHAI GONGYUN EQUITY INTEREST;

THE THIRD SUPPLEMENTAL NON-COMPETITION AGREEMENT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser

to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

Vinco Capital Limited

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" of this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 7 to 25 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 26 to 27 of this circular. A letter from Vinco Capital containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 28 to 53 of this circular.

A notice of the EGM to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular and is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof), you are requested to complete and return (i) the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not later than Thursday, 31 October 2019 and (ii) the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person if you so wish.

  • For identification purposes only.

4 October 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 7

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 26

Letter from Vinco Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. 28

Appendix I

-

Valuation Report of Chaozhou Yueyun . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. AppI-1

Appendix II

-

Valuation Report of Zhuhai Gongyun . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.AppII-1

Appendix III

-

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AppIII.-1

Notice of EGM .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"2005 Non-competition

the non-competition agreement dated 15 September 2005

Agreement"

entered into between the Company (in the former name of

Guangdong Nan Yue Logistics Company Limited (廣東南

粵物流股份有限公司)) and GCGC pursuant to which

GCGC has undertaken not to compete, and to procure its

associates not to compete, in businesses operated by the

Group

"Agreements"

collectively, the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer

Agreement and the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Transfer

Agreement

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Chaozhou Yueyun"

Chaozhou City Yueyun Motor Transportation Co., Ltd.*

(潮州市粵運汽車運輸有限公司), a company established

in the PRC with limited liability and, as at the Latest

Practicable Date, a member of GCGC

"Chaozhou Yueyun Equity

the 100% equity interest in Chaozhou Yueyun

Interest"

"Chaozhou Yueyun Equity

the valuation report dated 12 August 2019 prepared by

Interest Valuation Report"

the Valuer in relation to the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity

Interest

"Chaozhou Yueyun Equity

the equity transfer agreement entered into among the

Transfer Agreement"

Company, Yueyun Investment Management and

Chaozhou Yueyun in respect of transfer of Chaozhao

Yueyun Equity Interest on 26 August 2019

"close associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Company"

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited*

(廣東粵運交通股份有限公司) (Stock code: 03399), a

joint stock limited company incorporated under the laws

of the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Completion Date of the

the fifth working day after all the conditions precedent in

Chaozhou Yueyun Equity

the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer Agreement have

Transfer"

been fulfilled

"Completion Date of the

the fifth working day after all the conditions precedent in

Zhuhai Gongyun Equity

the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Transfer Agreement have

Transfer"

been fulfilled

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"controlling shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of nominal value of RMB1.00 each in

the share capital of the Company, which are subscribed

for or credited as fully paid in RMB by PRC citizens

and/or PRC incorporated entities

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be

held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza

Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon,

Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30

p.m. for the Independent Shareholders to consider and, if

thought fit, to approve, among other matters, the

resolutions regarding each of the Chaozhou Yueyun

Equity Interest Transfer Agreement and the Zhuhai

Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement and the

respective transactions contemplated thereunder and the

Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement

"Excluded Businesses"

businesses held by the GCGC Group which are similar to

the business of the Group, as more particularly described

in the section headed "III. Further Amendments to the

2005 Non-competition Agreement - Excluded Businesses

held by the GCGC Group" in this circular

"First Supplemental

the supplemental agreement to the 2005 Non-competition

Non-competition Agreement"

Agreement dated 17 September 2012 entered into

between the Company (in the former name of Guangdong

Nan Yue Logistics Company Limited (廣東南粵物流股份

有限公司)) and GCGC to amend the scope of non-

competing business and the scope of the Excluded

Businesses referred to in the 2005 Non-competition

Agreement

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"GCGC"

Guangdong Provincial Communication Group Company

Limited* (廣東省交通集團有限公司), a state-owned

enterprise established in the PRC and a controlling

shareholder of the Company

"GCGC Group"

GCGC and its subsidiaries, affiliate companies and

associated companies

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

"Guangdong Gongbei

Guangdong Province Gongbei Vehicles Transportation

Vehicles Transportation"

Company Limited* (廣東省拱北汽車運輸有限責任公司),

a company established in the PRC with limited liability

and a member of GCGC

"Guangdong Guanghui"

Guangdong

Guanghui

Expressway Company Limited*

(廣東廣惠高速公路有限公司), a company established in

the PRC with limited liability and a member of the GCGC

Group

"Guangdong Shenshan"

Guangdong Shenshan Expressway East Section Company

Limited* (廣東深汕高速公路東段有限公司), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability and a

member of the GCGC Group

"GVTG"

Guangdong

Vehicles

Transportation Group Co.,

Ltd.* (廣東省汽車運輸集團有限公司), a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"H Share(s)"

the overseas listed foreign share(s) in the capital of the

Company with a RMB-denominated par value of

RMB1.00 each which are subscribed for and traded in

Hong Kong dollars, and are listed on the Main Board of

the Stock Exchange

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:31:01 UTC
