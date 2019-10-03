Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 10/03/2019 | 06:47pm EDT Send by mail :

廣 東粵運交通 股份有限公 司 Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03399) FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING I/We(note 2) of(note 2) being the registered holder(s) of(note 3) domestic or H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EGM or(note 4) of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. (the "EGM") (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the EGM and at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit, and vote on any other matters that are duly proposed at the EGM and/or other adjournments thereof. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS# For(note 5) Against(note 5) 1. (a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer Agreement (as defined in the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 4 October 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (b) To authorize any one of the directors of the Company ("Director(s)") to take all steps necessary or expedient in their opinion, for and on behalf of the Company, to implement and/or give effect to the terms of Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer Agreement; and (c) To authorize any one of the Directors to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed to be incidental to the matters contemplated under the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Transfer Agreement and to agree to any amendments thereof. 2. (a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement (as defined in the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (b) To authorize any one of the Directors to take all steps necessary or expedient in their opinion, for and on behalf of the Company, to implement and/or give effect to the terms of Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement; and (c) To authorize any one of the Directors to execute all such documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed to be incidental to the matters contemplated under the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Transfer Agreement and to agree to any amendments thereof. 3. (a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement (as defined in the Circular); (b) To approve, ratify and confirm the non-competition arrangement contemplated under the 2005 Non- competition Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Non-competition Agreement, the Second Supplemental Non-competition Agreement and the Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement) (as defined respectively in the Circular); and (c) To authorize any one Director to sign and execute such other documents or supplemental agreements or to do all such things to give effect to the 2005 Non-competition Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Non-competition Agreement, the Second Supplemental Non-competition Agreement and the Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Date: , 2019 Signature(s)(note 6): Notes: Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in the name(s) to which this proxy relates. If the number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to only relate to such shares. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) and delete the inappropriate. If any proxy other than the chairman of the EGM is preferred, strike out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EGM or " and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this form of proxy must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the shareholder of the Company, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized. More than one proxy may be appointed to attend and vote at the EGM on your behalf. Any changes made to this form of proxy shall be initialled by the person who signs this form. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be deposited at the registered office of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company), or at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, (for holders of H shares of the Company), not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Shareholders of the Company or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto provided that if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM personally or by proxy, the person whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. In the event that you attend the EGM, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice convening the EGM. For identification purposes only Attachments Original document

