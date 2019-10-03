Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 10/03/2019 | 06:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 廣東粵運交 通股份有限公司 Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03399) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the purpose to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions by its shareholders. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 4 October 2019. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider, approve the following: 1. "THAT: the execution of and the performance of the obligations by the Company under a share transfer agreement dated 26 August 2019 (" Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement ") entered into between the Company, Guangzhou Yueyun Investment Management Company Limited* ( 廣州粵運投 資管理有限公司 ) and Chaozhou City Yueyun Motor Transportation Co., Ltd.* ( 潮州市粵運汽車運輸有限公司 ) in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Chaozhou City Yueyun Motor Transportation Co., Ltd.* ( 潮州市粵 運汽車運輸有限公司 ) in consideration of RMB103,789,700 as stipulated thereunder be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; any one of the directors of the Company (" Director(s) ") be authorised to take all steps necessary or expedient in their opinion, for and on behalf of the Company, to implement and/or give effect to the terms of the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement; and any one of the Directors be authorised to execute, for and on behalf of the Company, all such other documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed by them to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated under the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement and to agree to any amendment to any of the terms of the Chaozhou Yueyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement which in the opinion of the Directors is not of a material nature and is in the interests of the Company." - 1 - " THAT : the execution of and the performance of the obligations by the Company under a share transfer agreement dated 26 August 2019 (" Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement ") entered into between the Company, Guangdong Province Gongbei Vehicles Transportation Company Limited* ( 廣 東省拱北汽車運輸有限責任公司 ) and Zhuhai City Gongyun Bus Station Company Limited* ( 珠海市拱運汽車客運站有限公司 ) in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Zhuhai City Gongyun Bus Station Company Limited* ( 珠海市拱運汽車客運站有限公司 ), in consideration of RMB71,607,400 as stipulated thereunder be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; any one of the Directors of the Company be authorised to take all steps necessary or expedient in their opinion, for and on behalf of the Company, to implement and/or give effect to the terms of the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement; and any one of the Directors be authorised to execute, for and on behalf of the Company, all such other documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed by them to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated under the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement and to agree to any amendment to any of the terms of the Zhuhai Gongyun Equity Interest Transfer Agreement which in the opinion of the Directors is not of a material nature and is in the interests of the Company." " THAT : the execution of and the performance the obligations by the Company under a supplemental non-competition agreement dated 26 August 2019 (the " Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement ") entered into between Guangdong Provincial Communication Group Company Limited ( 廣東省交通 集團有限公司 ) (" GCGC ") and the Company to amend the scope of non- competing businesses and the scope of the excluded businesses as set out in the non-competition agreement dated 15 September 2005 (the " 2005 Non- competition Agreement ") (as respectively amended by a supplemental non- competition agreement dated 17 September 2012 (the " First Supplemental Non-competition Agreement ") and a further supplemental non-competition agreement dated 14 September 2018 (the "Second Supplemental Non- competition Agreement ") entered into between the same parties) be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; - 2 - the non-competition arrangement contemplated under the 2005 Non- competition Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Non- competition Agreement, the Second Supplemental Non-competition Agreement and the Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement) be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and any one Director be and is hereby authorized to sign or execute such other documents or supplemental agreements or deeds for and on behalf of the Company and to do all such things and take all such actions as he may consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of giving effect to the 2005 Non- competition Agreement (as amended by the First Supplemental Non- competition Agreement, the Second Supplemental Agreement and the Third Supplemental Non-competition Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder with such changes as he may consider necessary, desirable or expedient." By Order of the Board of Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited* Xuan Zongmin Chairman of the Board For identification purpose only Guangzhou, the PRC 4 October 2019 - 3 - Notes: In accordance with the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all resolutions to be proposed, and if thought fit, to be passed at the EGM, shall be passed by way of poll. For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 21 October 2019 to Wednesday, 20 November 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfers of shares of the Company will be registered. Holders of H shares and domestic shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM. All transfer documents accompanied by relevant share certificates must be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not to be a Shareholder of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarized. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the registered office of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) or at the Company's H shares registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he so wishes. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slip to the registered office of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) or the Company's H shares registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares of the Company) not later than 20 days before the date of this EGM, i.e. Thursday, 31 October 2019. Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises of Mr. Xuan Zongmin (Chairman), Mr. Tang Yinghai, Mr. Yao Hanxiong, Mr. Wen Wu and Mr. Zhang Xian as executive Directors, Mr. Chen Min and Mr. Chen Chuxuan as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Jin Wenzhou, Ms. Lu Zhenghua, Ms. Wen Huiying and Mr. Zhan Xiaotong as independent non-executive Directors. * For identification purposes only - 4 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:36:01 UTC 0 Latest news on GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORT - No features available -