Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 廣 東粵運交通 股份有限公 司 Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 03399) REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING To: Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited (the "Company") I/We (Chinese name)(note 1): (English name)(note 1): of(note 1) being the registered holder(s) of(note 2) domestic/H share(s)(note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m.. Date:Signature(s): Notes: Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English, as shown in the register of members of the Company) and registered address(es) in BLOCK LETTERS . Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s). Please delete as appropriate. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the registered office of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) or to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) no later than Thursday, 31 October 2019. For identification purposes only Attachments Original document

