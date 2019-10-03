Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited    3399   CNE100000361

GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORTATION COMPANY

(3399)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/03
2.72 HKD   -2.16%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

廣 東粵運交通 股份有限公 司

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03399)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Chinese name)(note 1):

(English name)(note 1):

of(note 1)

being the registered holder(s) of(note 2) domestic/H share(s)(note 3)

of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Salon 1, 7/F (Lobby Floor), Harbour Plaza Metropolis, 7 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m..

Date:Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English, as shown in the register of members of the Company) and registered address(es) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. Please delete as appropriate.
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the registered office of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) or to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) no later than Thursday, 31 October 2019.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORT

- No features available -

More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 678 M
EBIT 2019 527 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 2 176 M
Chart GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORTATION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,72  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Hai Tang Executive Director & General Manager
Zong Min Xuan Chairman
Xian Hua Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Han Xiong Yao Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Zheng Hua Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGDONG YUEYUN TRANSPORTATION COMPANY LIMITED-9.03%278
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-4.76%40 315
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY16.22%16 163
TOKYU CORPORATION13.05%11 408
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.20.00%9 901
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.17.04%9 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group