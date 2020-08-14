Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Guangnan (Holdings) Limited    1203   HK1203033175

GUANGNAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(1203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guangnan : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1203)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board announces that with effect from 14 August 2020:

  1. Ms. Lo Wing Suet has tendered her resignation as the Company Secretary; and
  2. Ms. Tsang Tsz Ying, Fion has been appointed as the Company Secretary.

The board of directors (the "Board") of GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Lo Wing Suet ("Ms. Lo") has tendered her resignation as the Company Secretary of the Company (the " Company Secretary") with effect from 14 August 2020.

Ms. Lo has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and she is not aware of any matter relating to her resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board also announces that Ms. Tsang Tsz Ying, Fion ("Ms. Tsang") has been appointed to replace Ms. Lo as the Company Secretary with effect from 14 August 2020. Ms. Tsang is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Chartered Governance Institute (formerly The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators).

- 1 -

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Lo for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and also express its warm welcome to Ms. Tsang on her new appointment.

By order of the Board

Chen Benguang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board is composed of three Executive Directors, namely Messrs. Chen Benguang, He Jinzhou and Chau Wang Kei; one Non-Executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Longhai; and three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Gerard Joseph McMahon, Mr. Li Kar Keung, Caspar and Dr. Wong Yau Kar, David.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

GDH - Guangnan (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GUANGNAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITE
05:13aGUANGNAN : Change of company secretary
PU
03/03GUANGNAN : Inside information - commencement of public tender in relation to pot..
PU
2019GUANGNAN : Change of executive director, chairman of the board and chairman of t..
PU
2019GUANGNAN : Profit warning
PU
2019GUANGNAN : Change of executive director and chief financial officer
PU
2019GUANGNAN : 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
2019GUANGNAN : Unaudited Quarterly Results Announcement for the Three Months Ended 3..
PU
2019FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL : 00 a.m.
PU
2019GUANGNAN : General Mandates for the Repurchase of Shares and the Issue of Shares..
PU
2019GUANGNAN : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 370 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2019 54,2 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net cash 2019 900 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
Yield 2019 5,13%
Capitalization 672 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,00x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 081
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart GUANGNAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guangnan (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGNAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Zhou He General Manager & Executive Director
Ben Guang Chen Chairman
Wang Kei Chau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Joseph McMahon Independent Non-Executive Director
Kar Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGNAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-5.13%87
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.76%15 763
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.34.78%13 314
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-15.48%10 592
JSW STEEL LIMITED-4.21%8 250
EVRAZ PLC-13.37%6 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group