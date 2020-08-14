Guangnan : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1203)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board announces that with effect from 14 August 2020:

Ms. Lo Wing Suet has tendered her resignation as the Company Secretary; and Ms. Tsang Tsz Ying, Fion has been appointed as the Company Secretary.

The board of directors (the "Board") of GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Lo Wing Suet ("Ms. Lo") has tendered her resignation as the Company Secretary of the Company (the " Company Secretary") with effect from 14 August 2020.

Ms. Lo has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and she is not aware of any matter relating to her resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board also announces that Ms. Tsang Tsz Ying, Fion ("Ms. Tsang") has been appointed to replace Ms. Lo as the Company Secretary with effect from 14 August 2020. Ms. Tsang is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Chartered Governance Institute (formerly The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators).

