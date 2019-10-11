Guangnan : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 is expected to be decreased by approximately 55% as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Company's preliminary review of the management accounts of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and such information have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

