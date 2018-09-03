Log in
Guangshen Railway : • Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -August 2018

09/03/2018 | 10:37am CEST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 August2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Guangshen Railway Company Limited

Date Submitted

3 September 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Description :

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Description :

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month


2. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

601333

Description :

A Shares

No. of A classes of shares

Par value

(RMB)

Authorised share capital

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,652,237,000

1.00

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

5,652,237,000

1.00

N/A

3Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

00525

Description :

H Shares

No. of H classes of shares

Par value

(RMB)

Authorised share capital

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,431,300,000

1.00

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

1,431,300,000

1.00

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares No.of A shares No. of H shares
(1) (2)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A N/A 5,652,237,000 1,431,300,000
Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Nil Nil Nil
Balance at close of the month N/A N/A 5,652,237,000 1,431,300,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital(Not Applicable)

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

including EGM approval date

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / / )

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / / )

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / / )

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(H class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)


Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)

Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal value

Nominal value at close of preceding month

Exercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

2.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

3.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

4.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(H class)


Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)

Class and description

Currency of amount outstanding

Amount at close of preceding month

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / / )

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(H class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (Not Applicable)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

( / / )

shares (Note 1)

2.

( / / )

shares (Note 1)

3.

( / / )

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(H class)

Nil

(A class)

Nil


Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

Type of Issue

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. Rights issue

At price :

State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

2. Open offer

At price :

State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

3. Placing

At price :

State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

4. Bonus issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

5. Scrip dividend

At price :

State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

6. Repurchase of shares

Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

7. Redemption of shares

Class of sharesredeemed(Note 1)

Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

8. Consideration issue

At price :

State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

9. Capital reorganisation

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

10. Other(Please specify)

At price :

State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / / )

( / / )

Nil

Nil

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(H class)

Nil

(A class)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in H classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in A classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)


Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: _Guo Xiangdong_

Title: _______________CompanySecretary__________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:36:05 UTC
