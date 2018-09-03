Guangshen Railway : • Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -August 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
|
31 August2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
Name of Issuer
|
Guangshen Railway Company Limited
|
Date Submitted
|
3 September 2018
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code :
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
Par value
(State currency)
|
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
Par value
(State currency)
|
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
|
601333
|
Description :
|
A Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of A classes of shares
|
Par value
(RMB)
|
Authorised share capital
(RMB)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
5,652,237,000
|
|
1.00
|
|
N/A
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
5,652,237,000
|
|
1.00
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
|
00525
|
Description :
|
H Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of H classes of shares
|
Par value
(RMB)
|
Authorised share capital
(RMB)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
1,431,300,000
|
|
1.00
|
|
N/A
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
1,431,300,000
|
|
1.00
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital(Not Applicable)
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
No.of A shares
|
|
No. of H shares
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
5,652,237,000
|
|
1,431,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
5,652,237,000
|
|
1,431,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share option scheme
including EGM approval date
(dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
|
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
|
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H class)
|
|
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)
|
Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Currency of nominal value
|
Nominal value at close of preceding month
|
Exercised during the month
|
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
|
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H class)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)
|
Class and description
|
Currency of amount outstanding
|
Amount at close of preceding month
|
Converted during the month
|
Amount at close of the month
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
|
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / / )
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / / )
|
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H class)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (Not Applicable)
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
|
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / )
|
|
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(H class)
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
(A class)
|
Nil
|
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
|
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
1. Rights issue
|
At price :
|
State currency
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Open offer
|
At price :
|
State currency
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Placing
|
At price :
|
State currency
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Bonus issue
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Scrip dividend
|
At price :
|
State currency
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Repurchase of shares
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)
Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Redemption of shares
|
|
|
|
|
Class of sharesredeemed(Note 1)
Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Consideration issue
|
At price :
|
State currency
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Capital reorganisation
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Other(Please specify)
|
At price :
|
State currency
|
|
|
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
________
( / / )
( / / )
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
(H class)
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
(A class)
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)
|
N/A
|
(2)
|
N/A
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
N/A
|
Total increase / (decrease) in H classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
Nil
|
Total increase / (decrease) in A classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
Nil
|
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: _Guo Xiangdong_
Title: _______________CompanySecretary__________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:36:05 UTC