Guangshen Railway : • Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -December 2018

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of ordinary shares

Name of Issuer

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

2. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : 601333 Description : A Shares No. of A classes of shares Par value (RMB) Authorised share capital (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 5,652,237,000 1.00 N/A Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 5,652,237,000 1.00 N/A

3Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : 00525 Description : H Shares No. of H classes of shares Par value (RMB) Authorised share capital (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 1,431,300,000 1.00 N/A Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 1,431,300,000 1.00 N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) : N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares No.of A shares No. of H shares (1) (2) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A 5, 652 , 237 , 0 00 1,431,300,000 Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Nil Nil Nil Balance at close of the month N/A N/A 5, 652 , 237 , 0 00 1,431,300,00 0

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

(Not Applicable)

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Movement during the month No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (H class) Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)





Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) Currency of nominal value Nominal value at close of preceding month Exercised during the month Nominal value at close of the month No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (H class)





Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)

Class and description Currency of amount outstanding Amount at close of preceding month Converted during the month Amount at close of the month No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (H class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (Not Applicable)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (H class) Nil (A class) Nil





Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

Type of Issue No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. Rights issue At price : State currency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 2. Open offer At price : State currency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 3. Placing At price : State currency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 4. Bonus issue Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 5. Scrip dividend At price : State currency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 6. Repurchase of shares Class of shares repurchased (Note 1) Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 7. Redemption of shares Class of sharesredeemed(Note 1) Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 8. Consideration issue At price : State currency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 9. Capital reorganisation Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil 10. Other(Please specify) At price : State currency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) Nil Nil Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (H class) Nil (A class) Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) N/A (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in H classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): Nil Total increase / (decrease) in A classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): Nil (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)





Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: _Guo Xiangdong_

Title: _______________CompanySecretary__________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.