Guangzhou Automobile : 2019 Net Profit Fell Sharply

By Justina Lee



Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. said net profit plunged in 2019, weighed by lower vehicle sales in China.

The company's net profit fell to 6.62 billion yuan ($934.7 million) from CNY10.90 billion in 2018, it said Tuesday after market close.

Revenue fell to CNY59.70 billion from CNY72.38 billion the previous year.

Guangzhou Automobile declared a final dividend of CNY0.15 a share for 2019.

The company said it is aiming to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and intends to launch 19 new and revamped models.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com