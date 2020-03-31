Log in
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

(2238)
  Report
News 
News

Guangzhou Automobile : 2019 Net Profit Fell Sharply

03/31/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

By Justina Lee

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. said net profit plunged in 2019, weighed by lower vehicle sales in China.

The company's net profit fell to 6.62 billion yuan ($934.7 million) from CNY10.90 billion in 2018, it said Tuesday after market close.

Revenue fell to CNY59.70 billion from CNY72.38 billion the previous year.

Guangzhou Automobile declared a final dividend of CNY0.15 a share for 2019.

The company said it is aiming to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and intends to launch 19 new and revamped models.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 57 846 M
EBIT 2019 -1 738 M
Net income 2019 7 696 M
Finance 2019 19 388 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,52x
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 97 352 M
Chart GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 8,66  CNY
Last Close Price 7,12  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Ya Feng General Manager & Executive Director
Qing Hong Zeng Chairman
Li Ji Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Xiang Ding Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-1.67%13 882
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.92%34 694
FERRARI N.V.-6.80%28 506
BYD COMPANY LIMITED2.80%18 917
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-36.95%17 352
EXOR N.V.-30.78%12 173
