GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.    2238   CNE100000Q35

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

(2238)
Guangzhou Automobile : ANNOUNCEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

10/17/2019 | 05:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

廣州汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 2238)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, whereat the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the People's Republic of China Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

By Order of the Board

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

ZENG Qinghong

Chairman

Guangzhou, the PRC, 17 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are ZENG Qinghong and FENG Xingya, the non-executive directors of the Company are YAN Zhuangli, CHEN Maoshan, CHEN Jun, DING Hongxiang and HAN Ying, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are FU Yuwu, LAN Hailin, LEUNG Lincheong and WANG Susheng.

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 66 395 M
EBIT 2019 9 489 M
Net income 2019 9 419 M
Finance 2019 18 230 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 8,28x
P/E ratio 2020 7,01x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 115 B
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Ya Feng General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Qing Hong Zeng Chairman
Dan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ping Yi Li Non-Executive Director
Hong Xiang Ding Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.6.30%16 273
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.45%39 778
FERRARI60.77%29 680
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.57%29 504
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.80%21 155
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.02%16 614
