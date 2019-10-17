Guangzhou Automobile : ANNOUNCEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

廣州汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 2238)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, whereat the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the People's Republic of China Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

By Order of the Board

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

ZENG Qinghong

Chairman

Guangzhou, the PRC, 17 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are ZENG Qinghong and FENG Xingya, the non-executive directors of the Company are YAN Zhuangli, CHEN Maoshan, CHEN Jun, DING Hongxiang and HAN Ying, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are FU Yuwu, LAN Hailin, LEUNG Lincheong and WANG Susheng.