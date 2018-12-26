Guangzhou Automobile : The New Plant of GAC NE Leads the World in Custom Production, Superior to German Luxury Brands

The Completion Ceremony of the Smart Eco-plant of GAC NE was held in the Automobile Industry Park of GAC New Smart Energy in the Guangzhou Panyu Auto City on December 23. The project was commenced in September 2017 and will be put into operation in May 2019.

Covering a floor area of 469,000 square meters, the Smart Eco-plant of GAC NE was completed on December 23. Overall, the annual capacity will hit 400,000 cars and the annual capacity of Phase-1 project 200,000 cars.

Although mass production has become popular gradually, customized production is still a luxury, even the exclusive privilege of luxury brands. GAC NE, by contrast, enables more users to have exclusive access to their cars through interactive custom production at the international level. The intelligent manufacturing of GAC paves the way for interactive custom production. The New Plant is capable of realizing large-scale custom production and improving the quality and efficiency through digital and smart technologies and smart logistics system. Growing out of traditional auto enterprise, GAC NE is unexpectedly building a large-scale plant with cutting-age innovative technology with the strategy of building all-industry open and innovative ecological system integrating smart life.

The New Plant of GAC NE is the world’s first automobile production base, thus making design and manufacturing accessible to users. They have access to intriguing, interactive and personalized operations through the APP of GAC NE. The pure electric sports sedan (Aion S) to be rolled out in May 2019 will come up with 144 solutions and the pure electric SUV with five spacious seats to be unveiled in the second half will go further in customization.

Porsche, one of the world’s top-notch brands, enjoys tremendous popularity for its powerful performance and various personalized options. Regarding custom production, its Stuttgart-based plant looks pale in comparison to the New Plant of GAC NE. It is noteworthy that GAC NE can even provide parts by means of custom production. Moreover, the new plant is an open book and consequently users can keep abreast of the latest developments of custom production through the APP of GAC NE.

Based on advanced, interactive custom production, intelligent manufacturing and comprehensive utilization of energy, the new plant of GAC NE captures the spirit of the age of intelligent manufacturing and has emerged as a global leader in smart ecology amid the Industry 4.0 transition. GAC NE also strives to provide people with new technology innovation to drive the brand upgrade opportunity and ranks among the world’s technological innovations. GAC NE believes it will lead the industry with its innovation and strategic layout in three to five years.

