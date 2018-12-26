Guangzhou Automobile : The New Plant of GAC NE Leads the World in Custom Production, Superior to German Luxury Brands

The Completion Ceremony of the Smart Eco-plant of GAC NE was held in the
Automobile Industry Park of GAC New Smart Energy in the Guangzhou Panyu
Auto City on December 23. The project was commenced in September 2017
and will be put into operation in May 2019.
Covering a floor area of 469,000 square meters, the Smart Eco-plant of
GAC NE was completed on December 23. Overall, the annual capacity will
hit 400,000 cars and the annual capacity of Phase-1 project 200,000 cars.
Although mass production has become popular gradually, customized
production is still a luxury, even the exclusive privilege of luxury
brands. GAC NE, by contrast, enables more users to have exclusive access
to their cars through interactive custom production at the international
level. The intelligent manufacturing of GAC paves the way for
interactive custom production. The New Plant is capable of realizing
large-scale custom production and improving the quality and efficiency
through digital and smart technologies and smart logistics system.
Growing out of traditional auto enterprise, GAC NE is unexpectedly
building a large-scale plant with cutting-age innovative technology with
the strategy of building all-industry open and innovative ecological
system integrating smart life.
The New Plant of GAC NE is the world’s first automobile production base,
thus making design and manufacturing accessible to users. They have
access to intriguing, interactive and personalized operations through
the APP of GAC NE. The pure electric sports sedan (Aion S) to be rolled
out in May 2019 will come up with 144 solutions and the pure electric
SUV with five spacious seats to be unveiled in the second half will go
further in customization.
Porsche, one of the world’s top-notch brands, enjoys tremendous
popularity for its powerful performance and various personalized
options. Regarding custom production, its Stuttgart-based plant looks
pale in comparison to the New Plant of GAC NE. It is noteworthy that GAC
NE can even provide parts by means of custom production. Moreover, the
new plant is an open book and consequently users can keep abreast of the
latest developments of custom production through the APP of GAC NE.
Based on advanced, interactive custom production, intelligent
manufacturing and comprehensive utilization of energy, the new plant of
GAC NE captures the spirit of the age of intelligent manufacturing and
has emerged as a global leader in smart ecology amid the Industry 4.0
transition. GAC NE also strives to provide people with new technology
innovation to drive the brand upgrade opportunity and ranks among the
world’s technological innovations. GAC NE believes it will lead the
industry with its innovation and strategic layout in three to five years.
