Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd    2238   CNE100000Q35

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD (2238)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Guangzhou Automobile : The New Plant of GAC NE Leads the World in Custom Production, Superior to German Luxury Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 02:49am CET

The Completion Ceremony of the Smart Eco-plant of GAC NE was held in the Automobile Industry Park of GAC New Smart Energy in the Guangzhou Panyu Auto City on December 23. The project was commenced in September 2017 and will be put into operation in May 2019.

Covering a floor area of 469,000 square meters, the Smart Eco-plant of GAC NE was completed on December 23. Overall, the annual capacity will hit 400,000 cars and the annual capacity of Phase-1 project 200,000 cars.

Although mass production has become popular gradually, customized production is still a luxury, even the exclusive privilege of luxury brands. GAC NE, by contrast, enables more users to have exclusive access to their cars through interactive custom production at the international level. The intelligent manufacturing of GAC paves the way for interactive custom production. The New Plant is capable of realizing large-scale custom production and improving the quality and efficiency through digital and smart technologies and smart logistics system. Growing out of traditional auto enterprise, GAC NE is unexpectedly building a large-scale plant with cutting-age innovative technology with the strategy of building all-industry open and innovative ecological system integrating smart life.

The New Plant of GAC NE is the world’s first automobile production base, thus making design and manufacturing accessible to users. They have access to intriguing, interactive and personalized operations through the APP of GAC NE. The pure electric sports sedan (Aion S) to be rolled out in May 2019 will come up with 144 solutions and the pure electric SUV with five spacious seats to be unveiled in the second half will go further in customization.

Porsche, one of the world’s top-notch brands, enjoys tremendous popularity for its powerful performance and various personalized options. Regarding custom production, its Stuttgart-based plant looks pale in comparison to the New Plant of GAC NE. It is noteworthy that GAC NE can even provide parts by means of custom production. Moreover, the new plant is an open book and consequently users can keep abreast of the latest developments of custom production through the APP of GAC NE.

Based on advanced, interactive custom production, intelligent manufacturing and comprehensive utilization of energy, the new plant of GAC NE captures the spirit of the age of intelligent manufacturing and has emerged as a global leader in smart ecology amid the Industry 4.0 transition. GAC NE also strives to provide people with new technology innovation to drive the brand upgrade opportunity and ranks among the world’s technological innovations. GAC NE believes it will lead the industry with its innovation and strategic layout in three to five years.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP
02:52aGUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : Spectacular Rise of China's Intelligent Manufacturing ami..
BU
02:49aGUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : The New Plant of GAC NE Leads the World in Custom Product..
BU
12/18GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : grants 62.34m share options
AQ
11/19GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : GAC NE Goes Global and Will Beat Tesla in the Electric Ca..
BU
11/19GAC NE : Debuts Super E-car Brand Aion S at Guangzhou International Automobile E..
BU
11/07HONDA MOTOR : to raise eco-friendly car production capacity in China
AQ
10/31Honda and GAC Group to build $430 million Chinese plant for new-energy cars
RE
09/05Stocks: Debt Curbs Crimp China Purchases -- WSJ
DJ
09/05GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : GAC Group sales volume up 10% in August
AQ
09/04Slow-Motion Crash Sees Chinese Auto Stocks Skid 40% This Year -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 77 377 M
EBIT 2018 4 348 M
Net income 2018 12 327 M
Finance 2018 30 860 M
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 5,65
P/E ratio 2019 5,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 95 238 M
Chart GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 9,27  CNY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Ya Feng General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Qing Hong Ceng Chairman
Dan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ping Yi Li Non-Executive Director
Hong Xiang Ding Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-57.45%13 848
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-19.29%43 489
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-22.66%32 587
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.98%23 213
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 033
FERRARI-8.47%18 570
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.