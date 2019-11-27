Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical : Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting in 2020

(a joint stock company with limited liability established in the People's Republic of China)

(H Share Stock Code: 0874)

Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting in 2020

The number of shares to which this Proxy Form relates Note (1) I/We Note (2) of hereby appoint the chairman of the EGM (as defined below) or Mr./Ms. Note (3) as

my/our proxies to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 (the "EGM") of Guangzhou

Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") to be held at 45 Sha Mian North Street, Liwan District,

Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China on 13 January 2020 (Monday) at 10:00 a.m.

(Please indicate clearly your choice of 'for', 'against' or 'abstain' on the following resolutions using the mark "X")

Ordinary Resolutions For Note (4) Against Note (4) Abstain Note (4)

Resolution on amendments to the rules of procedures of the Board of Directors of the Company

2 Resolution on change in the auditor of the Company for year 2019

3. Resolution on change in the auditor for the internal control of the Company for year 2019

Special Resolution For Note (4) Against Note (4) Abstain Note (4)

Resolution on amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company

Election of a member of the seventh session of the Board For Note (5) Against Note (5) by way of cumulative poll Note (5) (Number of votes) (Number of votes)

Resolution on the by-election of Mr. Yang Jun as an executive director of the seventh session of the Board of the Company and the emoluments to be paid to him as a director

Election of a member of the seventh session of the Board For Note (5) Against Note (5) by way of cumulative poll Note (5) (Number of votes) (Number of votes)

Resolution on the by-election of Mr. Cheng Jinyuan as a supervisor representing shareholders of the seventh session of the supervisory committee of the Company and the emoluments to be paid to him as a supervisor

Signature of the Appointor Note (6):

Identity card number of the Appointor:

Number of A shares/H shares held by the Appointor Note (7):

Shareholder account number of the Appointor:

Signature of the Proxy Note (6):

Identity card number of the Proxy: