Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical : Reply Slip for Attending the First Extraordinary General Meeting in 2020 of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock company with limited liability established in the People's Republic of China)

(H Share Stock Code: 0874)

Reply Slip for Attending the First Extraordinary

General Meeting in 2020 of

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and the relevant regulations, all shareholders of the Company who wish to attend the first extraordinary general meeting in

2020 of the Company are required to complete the following confirmation form:

Name: Holder of: Shares Identity card number: Telephone number: Address: Date: Signature of shareholder:

Notes:

Holders of A/H shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on 13 December 2019 (Friday) (including those holders of H shares who have submitted verified application documents for transfer of shareholding on or before 13 December 2019) are entitled to attend the meeting. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 14 December 2019 (Saturday) to 13 January 2020 (Monday) (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of H shares will be effected. Please insert details in block letters, copies of this form can be used. Please provide a copy of your identity card. Please provide copy of documents evidencing the number of shares held by you. To be valid, this form must be delivered to the Company by hand, by mail or by fax before 24 December 2019 (Tuesday). (i) If this form is to be delivered by hand or by mail:

For holders of A shares, please deliver to the following address:

Office of the secretariat to the board of directors, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited, 2nd Floor, 45 Sha Mian North Street, Liwan District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China

Postal code: 510130

For holders of H shares, please deliver to the following address:

Hong Kong Registrars Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong