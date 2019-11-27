Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited    0874   CNE100000387

GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLD

(0874)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical : Reply Slip for Attending the First Extraordinary General Meeting in 2020 of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:33am EST

(a joint stock company with limited liability established in the People's Republic of China)

(H Share Stock Code: 0874)

Reply Slip for Attending the First Extraordinary

General Meeting in 2020 of

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") and the relevant regulations, all shareholders of the Company who wish to attend the first extraordinary general meeting in

2020 of the Company are required to complete the following confirmation form:

Name:

Holder of:

Shares

Identity card number:

Telephone number:

Address:

Date:

Signature of shareholder:

Notes:

  1. Holders of A/H shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on 13 December 2019 (Friday) (including those holders of H shares who have submitted verified application documents for transfer of shareholding on or before 13 December 2019) are entitled to attend the meeting. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 14 December 2019 (Saturday) to 13 January 2020 (Monday) (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of H shares will be effected.
  2. Please insert details in block letters, copies of this form can be used.
  3. Please provide a copy of your identity card.
  4. Please provide copy of documents evidencing the number of shares held by you.
  5. To be valid, this form must be delivered to the Company by hand, by mail or by fax before 24 December 2019 (Tuesday).
  6. (i) If this form is to be delivered by hand or by mail:

For holders of A shares, please deliver to the following address:

Office of the secretariat to the board of directors, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited, 2nd Floor, 45 Sha Mian North Street, Liwan District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China

Postal code: 510130

For holders of H shares, please deliver to the following address:

Hong Kong Registrars Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

  1. If this form is to be delivered by fax, please transmit it to:
    Office of the secretariat to the board of directors, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited
    Fax: (8620) 6628 1229

Disclaimer

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARM
05:33aGUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary Gen..
PU
05:33aGUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Reply Slip for Attending the First Extraor..
PU
05:28aGUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : (1) proposed election of director; (2) pro..
PU
05:28aGUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of the first extraordinary general ..
PU
11/22GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Proposed change of auditors
PU
11/22GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Proposed amendment to article of associati..
PU
10/25GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Second Form of Proxy for the Second Extrao..
PU
10/25GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Supplemental notice of the second extraord..
PU
10/22GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Resignation of director
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 63 771 M
EBIT 2019 4 115 M
Net income 2019 3 535 M
Debt 2019 1 993 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 52 552 M
Chart GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,80  CNY
Last Close Price 21,06  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.84%7 473
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.30%361 014
ROCHE HOLDING AG25.53%264 950
MERCK AND COMPANY14.30%222 366
PFIZER-12.28%211 902
NOVARTIS22.28%207 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group