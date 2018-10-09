Log in
Guangzhou R&F Properties : Approval for Public Issuance of Corporate Bonds

10/09/2018 | 01:38am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2777)

APPROVAL FOR PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS

This announcement is made by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 May 2018 for the approval of the resolution on the issue of financing products such as direct debt financing products and asset securitization products.

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has received the Approval for the Public Issue of Corporate Bonds by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. to Qualified Investors (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2018] No. 1567) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission which approved the Company to publicly issue corporate bonds to the qualified investors in the aggregate amount of not more than RMB13 billion. The corporate bonds shall be issued in tranches within 24 months from the date of the approval.

The Company will make further announcement in relation to the detailed arrangement of the public issue of corporate bonds in due course.

By order of the Board Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd.

Li Sze Lim

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Li Sze Lim, Mr. Zhang Li, Mr. Zhou Yaonan and Mr. Lu Jing; the non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Lin and Ms. Li Helen; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zheng Ercheng, Mr. Ng Yau Wah, Daniel and Mr. Wong Chun Bong.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 23:37:09 UTC
