Guangzhou R&F Properties : Approval for Public Issuance of Corporate Bonds

APPROVAL FOR PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS

This announcement is made by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 May 2018 for the approval of the resolution on the issue of financing products such as direct debt financing products and asset securitization products.

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has received the Approval for the Public Issue of Corporate Bonds by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. to Qualified Investors (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2018] No. 1567) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission which approved the Company to publicly issue corporate bonds to the qualified investors in the aggregate amount of not more than RMB13 billion. The corporate bonds shall be issued in tranches within 24 months from the date of the approval.

The Company will make further announcement in relation to the detailed arrangement of the public issue of corporate bonds in due course.

