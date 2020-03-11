Guangzhou R&F Properties : Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.
This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the European Union's Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
No PRIIPs KID - No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom.
The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the Offer is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom.
The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to (1) those persons who are existing members or creditors of the Company or other persons within Article 43 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, and (2) any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated (such persons together being "Relevant Persons"). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2777)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 February 2020, 5 March 2020 and 10 March 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Tender Offer. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules on the Stock Exchange.
Please refer to the attached announcement (the "Document") in relation to the completion of the Tender Offer, which was published on the website of SGX-ST.
The posting of the Document on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes.
By order of the Board
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd.
Li Sze Lim
Chairman
Hong Kong, 11 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Li Sze Lim, Mr. Zhang Li, Mr. Zhou Yaonan and Mr. Lu Jing; the non-executive Directors are Ms. Zhang Lin and Ms. Li Helen; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zheng Ercheng, Mr. Ng Yau Wah, Daniel and Mr. Wong Chun Bong.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE COMPLETION OF THE OFFER
by
EASY TACTIC LIMITED
怡略有限公司
Reference is made to the announcement by Easy Tactic Limited 怡略有限公司 (the "Company") dated 27 February 2020 and the announcement by the Company dated 5 March 2020, which set out key terms of the offer for the Eligible Holders of the Company's outstanding US$700 million senior notes due 10 January 2021 (the "Existing Notes") to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by the Company (the "Offer"), on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 February 2020 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") as amended and supplemented by the supplement to the tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2020 (the "Supplement to the Tender Offer Memorandum") issued the Company in connection with the Offer.
The Offer was completed on 10 March 2020. The Existing Notes repurchased pursuant to the Offer have been cancelled.
As at the date of this announcement, after cancellation of the repurchased Existing Notes, an aggregate principal amount of US$375,000,000 of the Existing Notes remain outstanding.
This announcement, and all documents related to the Offer, can be found on the Offer Website:
