Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd    2777   CNE100000569

GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD (2777)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Guangzhou R&F Properties : Unaudited Operating Statistics for September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR

SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's attributable contracted sales for the month of September 2018 amounted to approximately RMB10.28 billion with 788,400 sq.m. of GFA. It represents a month-on-month increase of 11% and 7% respectively. It also represents a year-on-year increase of 39% and 54% respectively.

At the end of September 2018, our cumulative attributable contracted sales were RMB86.96 billion with 6,607,400 sq.m. sold. It represents a year-on-year increase of 46% and 45% respectively.

The sales data as disclosed above is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd.

Michael Lee

Joint Company Secretary

8 October 2018, Hong Kong

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Li Sze Lim, Mr. Zhang Li, Mr. Zhou Yaonan and Mr. Lu Jing; the non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Lin and Ms. Li Helen; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zheng Ercheng, Mr. Ng Yau Wah, Daniel and Mr. Wong Chun Bong.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES C
10:58aGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : Unaudited Operating Statistics for September 2018
PU
10:58aGUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : business update_September 2018
PU
09/13GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/03GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : business update_August 2018
PU
09/03GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : Unaudited Operating Statistics for August 2018
PU
08/01GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : Unaudited Operating Statistics for July 2018
PU
08/01GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : business update_July 2018
PU
07/03GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : business update_June 2018
PU
07/03GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : Unaudited Operating Statistics for June 2018
PU
06/13GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES : Property agents abandon China's resort island as sale..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/29Top 50 High Yield Real Estate Issues Show Gains To 42.6% By June 2019 
04/02CHINA : Demographic Risk And Investment Perspectives; Winter Is Coming 
2017Real Estate Sector Dog Hero RAIT Financial Posts 54% Upside Target Gain Per 3.. 
2017Top 50 Real Estate Sector Dogs Seek 6.8% To 15.7% Yields And Up To 27% Gains .. 
2016Real Estate Sector Analysts Cast Wheeler And Five Oaks Gains As Tops By Novem.. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 81 124 M
EBIT 2018 21 117 M
Net income 2018 9 966 M
Debt 2018 119 B
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 3,84
P/E ratio 2019 3,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 39 320 M
Chart GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Zhang Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sze Lim Li Co-Chairman
Liang Nuan Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ling Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Yao Nan Zhou Executive Director & Deputy Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO LTD-21.80%5 725
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.02%40 534
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.13%37 192
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.11%32 867
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-34.81%26 825
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.76%26 662
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.