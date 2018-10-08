Log in
Guangzhou R&F Properties : business update_September 2018

10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Guangzhou R&F Properties 2018 September Business Update

(8th October, 2018-Hong Kong) Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd ("R&F Properties or together with its subsidiaries the "Group", stock code: 2777) is pleased to provide an update on the contracted sales for September 2018.

During the month of September, total attributable contracted sales amount to approximately RMB10.28 billion with 788,400 sq.m. of GFA. It represents a month-on-month increase of 11% and 7% respectively. It also represents a year-on-year increase of 39% and 54% respectively. During the month we launched five new projects.

At the end of September, our cumulative attributable contracted sales were RMB86.96 billion with 6,607,400 sq.m. sold. It represents a year-on-year increase of 46% and 45% respectively. The attributable JV portion included amount to RMB8.40 billion (approximately 544,500 sq.m. of equivalent area), the overseas portion included was RMB3.56 billion (approximately 172,500 sq.m. of equivalent area).

Contracted Sales Breakdown (September 2018)

Area

Contracted Sales (Attributable)

In RMB Million (approx.)

Representing GFA (Attributable)

In Thousand sq.m. (approx.)

Guangdong

2,121.7

146.6

Hunan

151.1

27.3

Guangxi

42.7

4.0

Chongqing

415.4

50.6

Sichuan

16.5

1.1

Guizhou

197.2

14.7

Fujian

84.7

2.6

Jiangxi

522.9

53.3

Hainan

110.1

7.3

Zhejiang

907.7

51.6

Jiangsu

583.2

32.6

Shanghai

874.1

16.6

Anhui

214.4

28.9

Beijing

34.8

0.7

Hebei

899.1

91.5

Tianjin

652.2

50.7

Shandong

294.3

21.3

Shanxi

830.7

75.7

Liaoning

72.0

6.9

Heilongjiang

268.4

22.9

Henan

33.8

2.3

Shaanxi

81.6

5.6

Inner Mongolia

405.4

50.3

Malaysia

315.3

14.0

Australia

47.4

1.1

Cambodia

103.7

8.2

Total

10,280.4

788.4

Corporate Information

Founded in 1994, R&F Properties is one of the leading property developers focusing on medium and higher-end property developments and targeting its sale to middle and upper-middle income residents. As end of June 2018, the Company's property development business has expanded into total 89 cities and areas. These expansion plans have driven the size and scope of its business to another level. In addition to developing and selling quality private residential properties, the Group also develops, sells and leases commercial and office spaces, as well as engaging in other ancillary property-related services including architectural and engineering design, engineering supervision, property management and property agency services. R&F Properties has also diversified its property portfolio by developing offices, shopping malls and hotels. At the beginning of 2018, we became proud owners of 88 operating deluxe hotels managed by well-known hotel management group.

(In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the sales process, there may be a discrepancy between the above-mentioned sales figures and the figures disclosed in regular reports. As such, the related statistics are periodical figures for investors' reference only.)

Disclaimer

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC
