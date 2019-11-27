Log in
GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO LTD

(1551)
GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK : Resignation of non-executive director
Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

11/27/2019 | 05:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

廣 州 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 1551)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 4618)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Bank hereby announces that, Mr. Zhang Yongming ("Mr. Zhang") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Bank, a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee (Sannong Committee), the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Bank due to his desire to devote more time on his personal commitments and focus on his personal business endeavors, and he submitted his written resignation to the Board on November 27, 2019 with immediate effect.

Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the board of supervisors of the Bank, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and the creditors of the Bank.

The Bank would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his valuable contribution to the Bank during his term of office as a non-executive director of the Bank and offer its best wishes to him.

By order of the Board

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

Vice Chairman

Yi Xuefei

Guangzhou, the PRC, November 27, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one executive director, namely Mr. Yi Xuefei; four non-executive directors, namely Mr. Li Fangjin, Mr. Su Zhigang, Mr. Liu Guojie and Mr. Zhu Kelin; and five independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Liu Shaobo, Mr. Liu Heng, Mr. Song Guanghui, Mr. Zheng Jianbiao and Mr. Yung Hin Man Raymond.

  • Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:37:01 UTC
