Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.    GNTY

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Bancshares : Bank & Trust Expanding Austin Market Presence With New Bee Cave Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced it has executed an agreement to expand into Bee Cave, Texas, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The bank will occupy a temporary site at 1213 Ranch Road 620 South in Austin until construction of its permanent facility at 5029 Vail Divide in Bee Cave is completed. The new location will allow Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. to better meet the geographic needs of our customers in the greater Austin market.

Ty Abston, Guaranty’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This new location in Bee Cave is the next step in our long-term strategy around Austin and the overall Central Texas region. Our strong management team in the Austin area market continues to build on the successes we have achieved in this part of Texas.”

Travis Brown, President of Guaranty’s Austin market, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to continue growing our footprint with quality local bankers in the Bee Cave and Lakeway markets who share our values and culture. We look forward to building new relationships and becoming a partner in the community.”

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston, and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2019, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion, and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
01:01pGUARANTY BANCSHARES : Bank & Trust Expanding Austin Market Presence With New Bee..
BU
01/21GUARANTY BANCSHARES : TX/ Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
01/21GUARANTY BANCSHARES : CORRECTING and REPLACING Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports..
BU
01/21GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01/07GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
01/07GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Welcomes Jeff Brown and Mike Nolan to its Board of D..
BU
2019GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2019GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2019GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Bank & Trust Relocates Denton Location
BU
2019GUARANTY BANCSHARES : TX/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 101 M
EBIT 2020 35,4 M
Net income 2020 26,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,53x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,38x
Capitalization 357 M
Chart GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 30,91  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne CFO, Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Carl Johnson Independent Director
William D. Priefert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-5.90%357
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.27%172 155
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%65 973
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%59 170
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED9.74%50 692
QNB-4.65%49 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group