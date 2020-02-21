Guaranty Bancshares : Bank & Trust Expanding Austin Market Presence With New Bee Cave Location

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced it has executed an agreement to expand into Bee Cave, Texas, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The bank will occupy a temporary site at 1213 Ranch Road 620 South in Austin until construction of its permanent facility at 5029 Vail Divide in Bee Cave is completed. The new location will allow Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. to better meet the geographic needs of our customers in the greater Austin market.

Ty Abston, Guaranty’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This new location in Bee Cave is the next step in our long-term strategy around Austin and the overall Central Texas region. Our strong management team in the Austin area market continues to build on the successes we have achieved in this part of Texas.”

Travis Brown, President of Guaranty’s Austin market, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to continue growing our footprint with quality local bankers in the Bee Cave and Lakeway markets who share our values and culture. We look forward to building new relationships and becoming a partner in the community.”

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston, and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2019, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion, and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

