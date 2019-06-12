Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Commencement of Stock Repurchase Program

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty
Bank & Trust, N.A., announced today that its Board of Directors has
approved a new stock repurchase program, which authorizes Guaranty to
repurchase up to 500,000 shares of Guaranty’s outstanding common stock,
or approximately 4% of the outstanding shares.
The stock repurchase program permits shares to be acquired from time to
time in the open market or negotiated transactions at prices management
considers to be attractive and in the best interest of both Guaranty and
its shareholders, subject to compliance with applicable laws and
regulations, general market and economic conditions, the financial and
regulatory condition of Guaranty, liquidity needs, and other factors.
This stock repurchase program does not obligate Guaranty to repurchase
any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended or
discontinued at any time at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
In connection with the approval of the new stock repurchase program, the
Board of Directors terminated the Company’s existing stock repurchase
program, which was previously announced on June 18, 2018.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts
commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community
banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full
array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products
and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products
and services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 30 banking locations across 24
Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth,
greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31,
2019, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.3 billion, total
loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit www.gnty.com
for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements relate to future events, future financial and operating
performance, economic and general market conditions, stock performance,
business strategies, including expansion and acquisition activities and
may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,”
“expects,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or
other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements, with respect
to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations,
estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause
the actual results, performance or achievements of Guaranty to be
materially different from future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Each
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular
statement and Guaranty undertakes no obligation to update or revise its
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributable
to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary
notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties
described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2018, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005907/en/