Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Commencement of Stock Repurchase Program

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program, which authorizes Guaranty to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of Guaranty’s outstanding common stock, or approximately 4% of the outstanding shares.

The stock repurchase program permits shares to be acquired from time to time in the open market or negotiated transactions at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interest of both Guaranty and its shareholders, subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, general market and economic conditions, the financial and regulatory condition of Guaranty, liquidity needs, and other factors. This stock repurchase program does not obligate Guaranty to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

In connection with the approval of the new stock repurchase program, the Board of Directors terminated the Company’s existing stock repurchase program, which was previously announced on June 18, 2018.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 30 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2019, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

