Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
03/13/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

ADDISON, Texas, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: GNTY) the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on April 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2019.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. One of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 30 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state.  As of December 31, 2018, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.6 billion and total deposits of $1.9 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Cappy Payne
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
(888) 572-9881
Investors@gnty.com

7 GBT bancshares inc vector format gray bancshares.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
