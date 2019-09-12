Log in
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/12/2019

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.18 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 9, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2019.

Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty, said, “Guaranty has consistently paid a stable or increasing dividend for over 30 years to today’s current dividend yield of 2.33% based on our recent closing price.”

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 30 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2019, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 94,4 M
EBIT 2019 33,3 M
Net income 2019 24,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,61x
Capitalization 363 M
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,67  $
Last Close Price 31,40  $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne CFO, Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Carl Johnson Independent Director
William D. Priefert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.2.62%363
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.22%170 311
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 503
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.26%52 945
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 921
QNB-1.02%49 451
