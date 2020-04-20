Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 04/20/2020 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.3 million, or $0.55 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.64 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $5.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. In addition to increased net income, earnings per basic share during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 were partially impacted by our repurchase of 421,887 shares of common stock during the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. Return on average assets and average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 1.09% and 9.94%, respectively, compared to 1.25% and 11.24%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.94% and 9.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. "Although we had a solid first quarter in 2020, our thoughts and focus are now with our employees and customers who are impacted by COVID-19. We have contacted our borrowers and offered relief when needed through both payment deferral and interest only programs. We are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program and currently have SBA approvals of approximately $176.8 million for PPP loans to small businesses in our communities. We have a significant portion of our employees working from their homes to practice social distancing and reduce the chance of contracting the virus. We have also contributed to several charities that are on the front lines in our affected communities to help support their response efforts. These are unprecedented times but our Bank has strong asset quality and capital levels, strong liquidity sources and diversified borrowers who we believe will weather this crisis. Our Company is built on a solid foundation that will allow us to stand by our customers during this time of need and get through this crisis together," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 was $20.6 million and $19.0 million, respectively, an increase of $1.6 million, or 8.2%. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 was 3.87% and 3.64%, respectively. During the period, loan yield decreased from 5.46% for the first quarter of 2019 to 5.32% for the first quarter of 2020, a change of 14 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing deposits decreased from 1.58% to 1.21% during the same period, a change of 37 basis points. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.87% in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The Bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard (Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 or ASC 326) on January 1, 2020. The day one impact of adopting CECL resulted in an allowance increase of $4.5 million, or 28.1%, from December 31, 2019. The day one increase was primarily due to recognizing expected lifetime losses in the portfolio and adding an economic forecast, which was based on our assumption on January 1, 2020 that our nation was at the end of a long economic cycle and a minor recession was likely. Subsequent to the day one effect, there was a $1.4 million provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared to no provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $575,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The $1.4 million provision this quarter consists of approximately $1.0 million that we provided as a result of COVID-19 specifically and the remaining $400,000 was calculated using our standard CECL methodology for loans that were not downgraded in March due to COVID-19. From March 31, 2020 through the date of this earnings release, we have closely reviewed our loan portfolio and have spoken to most borrowers about their financial hardships, if any. As a result, we have downgraded additional loans in industries affected by this crisis to appropriate risk ratings given the expected impacts of COVID-19 on those industries. These downgrades and other portfolio analysis resulted in additional reserves of approximately $4.0 million, which will be added to our allowance for loan losses and expensed in April 2020. The economic impacts of COVID-19 are still very much unknown. Therefore, the additional reserves we have added, and any future reserves that we may add until the effects of COVID-19 are more clear, are primarily qualitative in nature and may not be allocated to any one loan or group of loans. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 1.00% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.72% at December 31, 2019, and 0.31% at March 31, 2019. Our nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans, three of which are Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans acquired in our June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of March 31, 2020. Management continues efforts with these borrowers to achieve a return to full performing status; however, all three loans are collateralized by hospitality-focused properties and have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, thus limiting available workout options at this time. Excluding these partially guaranteed SBA loans, non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020 would be 0.49%. In response to COVID-19, the Bank is: Participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the SBA, to provide potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to be used for payroll, utilities, rent and interest. As of April 17, 2020, we have SBA approvals for loans of $176.8 million, which represents 1,175 loans that impact approximately 21,000 jobs.

Working with borrowers to provide hardship relief either through a 3-month payment deferral or up to 6-months of interest only payments. As of April 17, 2020, we have 321 borrowers with outstanding loan balances of $67.7 million who have requested this relief under the 3-month deferral program, and 203 borrowers with outstanding loans balances of $87.5 million who have requested relief under the up to 6-month interest only program.

Suspending foreclosures and repossessions, and waiving overdraft fees, late payment fees and CD early withdrawal penalties through at least June 30, 2020.

Assisting current and former customers obtain their stimulus relief checks from the IRS by re-opening closed deposit accounts when requested.

Practicing social distancing with both employees and customers. Our lobbies are temporarily closed and by appointment only, but drive-thrus remain open and employees are contacting customers to assist them with online and mobile banking when desired. We have also implemented bank-wide work-from-home rotation programs, where possible.

Contributing to charities in all communities we serve to assist with COVID-19 crisis relief efforts. Noninterest income increased $1.4 million, or 39.3%, in the first quarter of 2020, to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase from the same quarter in 2019 was due primarily to an increase in the gain on sales of loans of $712,000, or 149.3%, an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $172,000, or 17.9%, an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $60,000, or 38.0%, and an increase in service charge income of $82,000, or 9.9%, during the first quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $262,000, or 44.5%, from the same period in 2019, due primarily to a large SBA fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2019 that did not occur in the same quarter of the current year. Noninterest income increased $287,000, or 6.1%, to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the realized gain on sale of loans of $409,000, or 52.4%, and increases in fiduciary income of $59,000, or 13.0% from the prior quarter. These gains were partially offset by a $114,000, or 11.2%, decrease in service charge income and a decrease in other noninterest income of $55,000, or 6.1%, from the previous quarter. Noninterest expense increased $937,000, or 6.1%, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense to $9.5 million, a change of $480,000, or 5.3%, from the same quarter of the prior year due to annual salary increases and 6 employees added to support operational growth. Additionally, FDIC insurance assessment fees increased by $162,000, or 490.9%, due to expired benefits realized in the prior year. Software and technology expenses increased by $157,000, or 20.1% compared to the same quarter of the prior year resulting from new software investments to improve online deposit account opening and ATM and debit card expense increased $140,000, or 50.4%. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a decrease in legal and professional fees of $107,000, or 17.1%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was 64.27%, compared to 68.55% in the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense increased $181,000, or 1.1%, in the first quarter of 2020 to $16.4 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees by $195,000, versus none in the previous quarter, and a $134,000, or 1.4%, increase in employee compensation and benefits. This was partially offset by a $92,000, or 15.1%, decrease in legal and professional fees and a $90,000, or 17.2%, decrease in advertising and promotions from the previous quarter. The company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was 64.27%, compared to 64.47% in the prior quarter. Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.39 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.32 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.31 billion at March 31, 2019. Gross loans increased 0.7%, or $12.0 million, to $1.72 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to loans of $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019. Gross loans increased 3.8%, or $62.7 million, from $1.66 billion at March 31, 2019. Deposits increased by 2.2%, or $43.6 million, to $2.00 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.96 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased 1.9%, or $38.1 million, from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2019. Changes in gross loans and deposits during these periods resulted from regular fluctuations in customer loan and deposit account balances and from organic growth. Shareholders' equity totaled $252.7 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $261.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $250.3 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease from the previous quarter resulted primarily from the effect of adopting CECL and from repurchase of common stock and payment of dividends, which were partially offset by net earnings during the period. During the first quarter of 2020, we transferred all of our investment securities classified as held-to-maturity to available-for-sale in order to provide maximum flexibility to address liquidity and capital needs that may result from COVID-19. We believe these transfers are allowable under existing GAAP due to the isolated, non-recurring and usual events resulting from the pandemic. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 40,354 $ 39,907 $ 42,051 $ 34,823 $ 40,915 Federal funds sold 81,250 45,246 14,250 46,450 58,000 Interest-bearing deposits 25,324 5,561 2,347 11,162 9,389 Total cash and cash equivalents 146,928 90,714 58,648 92,435 108,304 Securities available for sale 377,062 212,716 221,345 228,714 236,979 Securities held to maturity — 155,458 156,925 158,915 160,980 Loans held for sale 4,024 2,368 3,841 4,052 1,222 Loans, net 1,696,861 1,690,794 1,720,595 1,678,705 1,640,979 Accrued interest receivable 8,148 9,151 7,825 9,098 8,245 Premises and equipment, net 54,496 53,431 52,956 52,606 52,378 Other real estate owned 605 603 551 535 632 Cash surrender value of life insurance 34,713 34,495 34,280 34,039 26,458 Deferred tax asset — — 2,363 2,050 2,167 Core deposit intangible, net 3,639 3,853 4,066 4,279 4,493 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 31,393 32,701 30,467 35,039 33,994 Total assets $ 2,390,029 $ 2,318,444 $ 2,326,022 $ 2,332,627 $ 2,308,991 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 528,817 $ 525,865 $ 528,301 $ 498,349 $ 490,206 Interest-bearing 1,471,609 1,430,939 1,435,012 1,485,641 1,472,095 Total deposits 2,000,426 1,956,804 1,963,313 1,983,990 1,962,301 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 11,843 11,100 11,363 10,814 11,542 Accrued interest and other liabilities 23,645 23,061 23,508 24,265 22,397 Other debt 20,000 — — — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,614 55,118 60,623 52,127 50,131 Subordinated debentures 10,810 10,810 11,310 11,310 12,310 Total liabilities 2,137,338 2,056,893 2,070,117 2,082,506 2,058,681 Total shareholders' equity 252,691 261,551 255,905 250,121 250,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,390,029 $ 2,318,444 $ 2,326,022 $ 2,332,627 $ 2,308,991 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 25,252 $ 25,848 $ 25,853 $ 25,553 $ 25,307 Interest expense 4,683 5,354 5,770 6,267 6,300 Net interest income 20,569 20,494 20,083 19,286 19,007 Provision for loan losses 1,400 — 100 575 575 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,169 20,494 19,983 18,711 18,432 Noninterest income 4,961 4,674 4,616 4,110 3,562 Noninterest expense 16,407 16,226 15,435 15,394 15,470 Income before income taxes 7,723 8,942 9,164 7,427 6,524 Income tax provision 1,445 1,573 1,634 1,384 1,187 Net earnings $ 6,278 $ 7,369 $ 7,530 $ 6,043 $ 5,337 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.55 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 0.45 Earnings per common share, diluted(1) 0.55 0.63 0.65 0.52 0.45 Cash dividends per common share 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 Book value per common share - end of quarter 22.71 22.65 22.19 21.64 21.21 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2) 19.49 19.53 19.05 18.48 18.10 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 11,128,556 11,547,443 11,534,393 11,560,058 11,803,786 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,432,391 11,533,849 11,550,335 11,659,513 11,815,966 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1) 11,432,391 11,621,887 11,612,873 11,730,058 11,859,458 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.09 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.05 % 0.94 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.94 11.24 11.73 9.97 9.11 Net interest margin (annualized)(3) 3.87 3.77 3.71 3.61 3.64 Efficiency ratio(4) 64.27 64.47 62.49 65.74 68.55 (1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of March 31, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period. The diluted EPS has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP. (2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (3) Net interest margin represents the annualized net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 297,163 $ 279,583 $ 299,714 $ 286,190 $ 246,176 Real estate: Construction and development 263,973 280,498 256,459 231,167 250,852 Commercial real estate 584,883 567,360 581,742 592,945 581,926 Farmland 78,635 57,476 61,073 71,009 72,274 1-4 family residential 400,605 412,166 406,880 391,789 390,618 Multi-family residential 20,430 37,379 58,198 44,699 37,430 Consumer 52,996 53,245 53,315 56,099 56,158 Agricultural 19,314 18,359 18,728 19,721 19,994 Overdrafts 354 329 330 228 275 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,718,353 $ 1,706,395 $ 1,736,439 $ 1,693,847 $ 1,655,703 Quarter Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period(3) $ 20,750 $ 16,394 $ 15,743 $ 15,190 $ 14,651 Loans charged-off (224 ) (221 ) (67 ) (87 ) (78 ) Recoveries 22 29 618 65 42 Provision for loan loss expense 419 — 100 575 575 Provision for loan loss expense due to COVID-19 981 — — — — Balance at end of period $ 21,948 $ 16,202 $ 16,394 $ 15,743 $ 15,190 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans 1.28 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 135.2 143.9 150.7 163.2 419.2 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.05 0.04 (0.13 ) 0.01 0.01 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans(4) $ 16,232 $ 11,262 $ 10,881 $ 9,645 $ 3,624 Other real estate owned 605 603 551 535 632 Repossessed assets owned 292 392 500 612 948 Total non-performing assets $ 17,129 $ 12,257 $ 11,932 $ 10,792 $ 5,204 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 1.00 % 0.72 % 0.69 % 0.64 % 0.31 % Total assets 0.72 0.53 0.51 0.46 0.23 TDR loans - nonaccrual $ 97 $ 101 $ 118 $ 119 $ 487 TDR loans - accruing 7,220 7,240 7,297 2,278 671 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $4.0 million, $2.4 million, $3.8 million, $4.1 million, and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $456,000, $601,000, $550,000, $601,000, and $466,000 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (3) The balance at the beginning of the period ended March 31, 2020 includes a $4.5 million impact of adopting ASC 326. (4) Restructured loans-nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans which are a component of nonperforming loans. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarter Ended 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 908 $ 1,022 $ 978 $ 889 $ 826 Net realized loss on securities transactions — — — (22 ) — Net realized gain on sale of loans 1,189 780 910 683 477 Fiduciary income 514 455 446 434 425 Bank-owned life insurance income 218 214 247 155 158 Merchant and debit card fees 1,131 1,140 1,096 1,069 959 Loan processing fee income 150 157 157 148 128 Other noninterest income 851 906 782 754 589 Total noninterest income $ 4,961 $ 4,674 $ 4,616 $ 4,110 $ 3,562 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 9,466 $ 9,332 $ 8,896 $ 8,693 $ 8,986 Occupancy expenses 2,477 2,498 2,448 2,437 2,451 Legal and professional fees 519 611 686 687 626 Software and technology 939 902 885 772 782 Amortization 333 338 342 349 349 Director and committee fees 219 188 220 226 239 Advertising and promotions 433 523 339 408 385 ATM and debit card expense 418 456 310 303 278 Telecommunication expense 180 168 165 169 174 FDIC insurance assessment fees 195 — — 140 33 Other noninterest expense 1,228 1,210 1,144 1,210 1,167 Total noninterest expense $ 16,407 $ 16,226 $ 15,435 $ 15,394 $ 15,470 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,701,525 $ 22,517 5.32 % $ 1,651,608 $ 22,244 5.46 % Securities available for sale 220,303 1,313 2.40 233,625 1,530 2.66 Securities held to maturity 144,531 956 2.66 162,121 1,028 2.57 Nonmarketable equity securities 9,221 114 4.97 12,128 170 5.68 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 75,677 352 1.87 57,240 335 2.37 Total interest-earning assets 2,151,257 25,252 4.72 2,116,722 25,307 4.85 Allowance for loan losses(2) (20,781 ) (14,906 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 195,142 188,917 Total assets $ 2,325,618 $ 2,290,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,475,507 $ 4,421 1.21 % $ 1,458,261 $ 5,673 1.58 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 23,236 82 1.42 74,700 447 2.43 Other debt 3,407 — — — — — Subordinated debentures 10,810 171 6.36 10,310 169 6.65 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,827 9 0.28 11,065 11 0.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,525,787 4,683 1.23 1,554,336 6,300 1.64 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 524,263 475,890 Accrued interest and other liabilities 21,649 22,893 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 545,912 498,783 Shareholders’ equity 253,919 237,614 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,325,618 $ 2,290,733 Net interest rate spread(3) 3.49 % 3.21 % Net interest income $ 20,569 $ 19,007 Net interest margin(4) 3.85 % 3.64 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) The average allowance for loan losses balance for the period ended March 31, 2020 includes the impact of adopting ASC 326. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis was 3.87% and 3.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2020 2019 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Total shareholders’ equity $ 252,691 $ 261,551 $ 255,905 $ 250,121 $ 250,310 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (3,639 ) (3,853 ) (4,066 ) (4,279 ) (4,493 ) Total tangible common equity $ 216,892 $ 225,538 $ 219,679 $ 213,682 $ 213,657 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1) 11,128,556 11,547,443 11,534,393 11,560,058 11,803,786 Book value per common share $ 22.71 $ 22.65 $ 22.19 $ 21.64 $ 21.21 Tangible book value per common share 19.49 19.53 19.05 18.48 18.10 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible book value per share” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables. About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.4 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. 