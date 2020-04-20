Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04/20/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.3 million, or $0.55 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.64 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $5.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. In addition to increased net income, earnings per basic share during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 were partially impacted by our repurchase of 421,887 shares of common stock during the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. Return on average assets and average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 1.09% and 9.94%, respectively, compared to 1.25% and 11.24%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.94% and 9.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019.
"Although we had a solid first quarter in 2020, our thoughts and focus are now with our employees and customers who are impacted by COVID-19. We have contacted our borrowers and offered relief when needed through both payment deferral and interest only programs. We are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program and currently have SBA approvals of approximately $176.8 million for PPP loans to small businesses in our communities. We have a significant portion of our employees working from their homes to practice social distancing and reduce the chance of contracting the virus. We have also contributed to several charities that are on the front lines in our affected communities to help support their response efforts. These are unprecedented times but our Bank has strong asset quality and capital levels, strong liquidity sources and diversified borrowers who we believe will weather this crisis. Our Company is built on a solid foundation that will allow us to stand by our customers during this time of need and get through this crisis together," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, in the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 was $20.6 million and $19.0 million, respectively, an increase of $1.6 million, or 8.2%. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 was 3.87% and 3.64%, respectively. During the period, loan yield decreased from 5.46% for the first quarter of 2019 to 5.32% for the first quarter of 2020, a change of 14 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing deposits decreased from 1.58% to 1.21% during the same period, a change of 37 basis points. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.87% in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
The Bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard (Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 or ASC 326) on January 1, 2020. The day one impact of adopting CECL resulted in an allowance increase of $4.5 million, or 28.1%, from December 31, 2019. The day one increase was primarily due to recognizing expected lifetime losses in the portfolio and adding an economic forecast, which was based on our assumption on January 1, 2020 that our nation was at the end of a long economic cycle and a minor recession was likely. Subsequent to the day one effect, there was a $1.4 million provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared to no provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $575,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The $1.4 million provision this quarter consists of approximately $1.0 million that we provided as a result of COVID-19 specifically and the remaining $400,000 was calculated using our standard CECL methodology for loans that were not downgraded in March due to COVID-19. From March 31, 2020 through the date of this earnings release, we have closely reviewed our loan portfolio and have spoken to most borrowers about their financial hardships, if any. As a result, we have downgraded additional loans in industries affected by this crisis to appropriate risk ratings given the expected impacts of COVID-19 on those industries. These downgrades and other portfolio analysis resulted in additional reserves of approximately $4.0 million, which will be added to our allowance for loan losses and expensed in April 2020. The economic impacts of COVID-19 are still very much unknown. Therefore, the additional reserves we have added, and any future reserves that we may add until the effects of COVID-19 are more clear, are primarily qualitative in nature and may not be allocated to any one loan or group of loans.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 1.00% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.72% at December 31, 2019, and 0.31% at March 31, 2019. Our nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans, three of which are Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans acquired in our June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank with combined book balances of $8.7 million as of March 31, 2020. Management continues efforts with these borrowers to achieve a return to full performing status; however, all three loans are collateralized by hospitality-focused properties and have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, thus limiting available workout options at this time. Excluding these partially guaranteed SBA loans, non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020 would be 0.49%.
In response to COVID-19, the Bank is:
Participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the SBA, to provide potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to be used for payroll, utilities, rent and interest. As of April 17, 2020, we have SBA approvals for loans of $176.8 million, which represents 1,175 loans that impact approximately 21,000 jobs.
Working with borrowers to provide hardship relief either through a 3-month payment deferral or up to 6-months of interest only payments. As of April 17, 2020, we have 321 borrowers with outstanding loan balances of $67.7 million who have requested this relief under the 3-month deferral program, and 203 borrowers with outstanding loans balances of $87.5 million who have requested relief under the up to 6-month interest only program.
Suspending foreclosures and repossessions, and waiving overdraft fees, late payment fees and CD early withdrawal penalties through at least June 30, 2020.
Assisting current and former customers obtain their stimulus relief checks from the IRS by re-opening closed deposit accounts when requested.
Practicing social distancing with both employees and customers. Our lobbies are temporarily closed and by appointment only, but drive-thrus remain open and employees are contacting customers to assist them with online and mobile banking when desired. We have also implemented bank-wide work-from-home rotation programs, where possible.
Contributing to charities in all communities we serve to assist with COVID-19 crisis relief efforts.
Noninterest income increased $1.4 million, or 39.3%, in the first quarter of 2020, to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase from the same quarter in 2019 was due primarily to an increase in the gain on sales of loans of$712,000, or149.3%, anincreasein merchant and debit card fees of $172,000, or 17.9%, an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $60,000, or 38.0%, and an increase in service charge income of $82,000, or 9.9%, during the first quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $262,000, or 44.5%, from the same period in 2019, due primarily to a large SBA fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2019 that did not occur in the same quarter of the current year.
Noninterest income increased $287,000, or 6.1%, to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the realized gain on sale of loans of $409,000, or 52.4%, and increases in fiduciary income of $59,000, or 13.0% from the prior quarter. These gains were partially offset by a $114,000, or 11.2%, decrease in service charge income and a decrease in other noninterest income of $55,000, or 6.1%, from the previous quarter.
Noninterest expense increased $937,000, or 6.1%, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an increase in employee compensation and benefits expense to $9.5 million, a change of $480,000, or 5.3%, from the same quarter of the prior year due to annual salary increases and 6 employees added to support operational growth. Additionally, FDIC insurance assessment fees increased by $162,000, or 490.9%, due to expired benefits realized in the prior year. Software and technology expenses increased by $157,000, or 20.1% compared to the same quarter of the prior year resulting from new software investments to improve online deposit account opening and ATM and debit card expense increased $140,000, or 50.4%. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a decrease in legal and professional fees of $107,000, or 17.1%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was 64.27%, compared to 68.55% in the same quarter last year.
Noninterest expense increased $181,000, or 1.1%, in the first quarter of 2020 to $16.4 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees by $195,000, versus none in the previous quarter, and a $134,000, or 1.4%, increase in employee compensation and benefits. This was partially offset by a $92,000, or 15.1%, decrease in legal and professional fees and a $90,000, or 17.2%, decrease in advertising and promotions from the previous quarter. The company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was 64.27%, compared to 64.47% in the prior quarter.
Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.39 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.32 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.31 billion at March 31, 2019. Gross loans increased 0.7%, or $12.0 million, to $1.72 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to loans of $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019. Gross loans increased 3.8%, or $62.7 million, from $1.66 billion at March 31, 2019. Deposits increased by 2.2%, or $43.6 million, to $2.00 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.96 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased 1.9%, or $38.1 million, from $1.96 billion at March 31, 2019. Changes in gross loans and deposits during these periods resulted from regular fluctuations in customer loan and deposit account balances and from organic growth. Shareholders' equity totaled $252.7 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $261.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $250.3 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease from the previous quarter resulted primarily from the effect of adopting CECL and from repurchase of common stock and payment of dividends, which were partially offset by net earnings during the period.
During the first quarter of 2020, we transferred all of our investment securities classified as held-to-maturity to available-for-sale in order to provide maximum flexibility to address liquidity and capital needs that may result from COVID-19. We believe these transfers are allowable under existing GAAP due to the isolated, non-recurring and usual events resulting from the pandemic.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
40,354
$
39,907
$
42,051
$
34,823
$
40,915
Federal funds sold
81,250
45,246
14,250
46,450
58,000
Interest-bearing deposits
25,324
5,561
2,347
11,162
9,389
Total cash and cash equivalents
146,928
90,714
58,648
92,435
108,304
Securities available for sale
377,062
212,716
221,345
228,714
236,979
Securities held to maturity
—
155,458
156,925
158,915
160,980
Loans held for sale
4,024
2,368
3,841
4,052
1,222
Loans, net
1,696,861
1,690,794
1,720,595
1,678,705
1,640,979
Accrued interest receivable
8,148
9,151
7,825
9,098
8,245
Premises and equipment, net
54,496
53,431
52,956
52,606
52,378
Other real estate owned
605
603
551
535
632
Cash surrender value of life insurance
34,713
34,495
34,280
34,039
26,458
Deferred tax asset
—
—
2,363
2,050
2,167
Core deposit intangible, net
3,639
3,853
4,066
4,279
4,493
Goodwill
32,160
32,160
32,160
32,160
32,160
Other assets
31,393
32,701
30,467
35,039
33,994
Total assets
$
2,390,029
$
2,318,444
$
2,326,022
$
2,332,627
$
2,308,991
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
528,817
$
525,865
$
528,301
$
498,349
$
490,206
Interest-bearing
1,471,609
1,430,939
1,435,012
1,485,641
1,472,095
Total deposits
2,000,426
1,956,804
1,963,313
1,983,990
1,962,301
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
11,843
11,100
11,363
10,814
11,542
Accrued interest and other liabilities
23,645
23,061
23,508
24,265
22,397
Other debt
20,000
—
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
70,614
55,118
60,623
52,127
50,131
Subordinated debentures
10,810
10,810
11,310
11,310
12,310
Total liabilities
2,137,338
2,056,893
2,070,117
2,082,506
2,058,681
Total shareholders' equity
252,691
261,551
255,905
250,121
250,310
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,390,029
$
2,318,444
$
2,326,022
$
2,332,627
$
2,308,991
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Interest income
$
25,252
$
25,848
$
25,853
$
25,553
$
25,307
Interest expense
4,683
5,354
5,770
6,267
6,300
Net interest income
20,569
20,494
20,083
19,286
19,007
Provision for loan losses
1,400
—
100
575
575
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
19,169
20,494
19,983
18,711
18,432
Noninterest income
4,961
4,674
4,616
4,110
3,562
Noninterest expense
16,407
16,226
15,435
15,394
15,470
Income before income taxes
7,723
8,942
9,164
7,427
6,524
Income tax provision
1,445
1,573
1,634
1,384
1,187
Net earnings
$
6,278
$
7,369
$
7,530
$
6,043
$
5,337
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.55
$
0.64
$
0.65
$
0.52
$
0.45
Earnings per common share, diluted(1)
0.55
0.63
0.65
0.52
0.45
Cash dividends per common share
0.19
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.17
Book value per common share - end of quarter
22.71
22.65
22.19
21.64
21.21
Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(2)
19.49
19.53
19.05
18.48
18.10
Common shares outstanding - end of quarter
11,128,556
11,547,443
11,534,393
11,560,058
11,803,786
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
11,432,391
11,533,849
11,550,335
11,659,513
11,815,966
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(1)
11,432,391
11,621,887
11,612,873
11,730,058
11,859,458
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.09
%
1.25
%
1.28
%
1.05
%
0.94
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
9.94
11.24
11.73
9.97
9.11
Net interest margin (annualized)(3)
3.87
3.77
3.71
3.61
3.64
Efficiency ratio(4)
64.27
64.47
62.49
65.74
68.55
(1) Outstanding options and the closing price of the company's stock as of March 31, 2020 had an anti-dilutive effect on the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; therefore, the effect of their conversion has been excluded from the calculation of the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period. The diluted EPS has been calculated using the basic weighted-average shares outstanding in order to comply with GAAP.
(2) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table.
(3) Net interest margin represents the annualized net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
As of
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial and industrial
$
297,163
$
279,583
$
299,714
$
286,190
$
246,176
Real estate:
Construction and development
263,973
280,498
256,459
231,167
250,852
Commercial real estate
584,883
567,360
581,742
592,945
581,926
Farmland
78,635
57,476
61,073
71,009
72,274
1-4 family residential
400,605
412,166
406,880
391,789
390,618
Multi-family residential
20,430
37,379
58,198
44,699
37,430
Consumer
52,996
53,245
53,315
56,099
56,158
Agricultural
19,314
18,359
18,728
19,721
19,994
Overdrafts
354
329
330
228
275
Total loans(1)(2)
$
1,718,353
$
1,706,395
$
1,736,439
$
1,693,847
$
1,655,703
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period(3)
$
20,750
$
16,394
$
15,743
$
15,190
$
14,651
Loans charged-off
(224
)
(221
)
(67
)
(87
)
(78
)
Recoveries
22
29
618
65
42
Provision for loan loss expense
419
—
100
575
575
Provision for loan loss expense due to COVID-19
981
—
—
—
—
Balance at end of period
$
21,948
$
16,202
$
16,394
$
15,743
$
15,190
Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans
1.28
%
0.95
%
0.94
%
0.93
%
0.92
%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
135.2
143.9
150.7
163.2
419.2
Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
0.05
0.04
(0.13
)
0.01
0.01
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accrual loans(4)
$
16,232
$
11,262
$
10,881
$
9,645
$
3,624
Other real estate owned
605
603
551
535
632
Repossessed assets owned
292
392
500
612
948
Total non-performing assets
$
17,129
$
12,257
$
11,932
$
10,792
$
5,204
Non-performing assets as a percentage of:
Total loans(1)(2)
1.00
%
0.72
%
0.69
%
0.64
%
0.31
%
Total assets
0.72
0.53
0.51
0.46
0.23
TDR loans - nonaccrual
$
97
$
101
$
118
$
119
$
487
TDR loans - accruing
7,220
7,240
7,297
2,278
671
(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $4.0 million, $2.4 million, $3.8 million, $4.1 million, and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $456,000, $601,000, $550,000, $601,000, and $466,000 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(3) The balance at the beginning of the period ended March 31, 2020 includes a $4.5 million impact of adopting ASC 326.
(4) Restructured loans-nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans which are a component of nonperforming loans.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges
$
908
$
1,022
$
978
$
889
$
826
Net realized loss on securities transactions
—
—
—
(22
)
—
Net realized gain on sale of loans
1,189
780
910
683
477
Fiduciary income
514
455
446
434
425
Bank-owned life insurance income
218
214
247
155
158
Merchant and debit card fees
1,131
1,140
1,096
1,069
959
Loan processing fee income
150
157
157
148
128
Other noninterest income
851
906
782
754
589
Total noninterest income
$
4,961
$
4,674
$
4,616
$
4,110
$
3,562
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Employee compensation and benefits
$
9,466
$
9,332
$
8,896
$
8,693
$
8,986
Occupancy expenses
2,477
2,498
2,448
2,437
2,451
Legal and professional fees
519
611
686
687
626
Software and technology
939
902
885
772
782
Amortization
333
338
342
349
349
Director and committee fees
219
188
220
226
239
Advertising and promotions
433
523
339
408
385
ATM and debit card expense
418
456
310
303
278
Telecommunication expense
180
168
165
169
174
FDIC insurance assessment fees
195
—
—
140
33
Other noninterest expense
1,228
1,210
1,144
1,210
1,167
Total noninterest expense
$
16,407
$
16,226
$
15,435
$
15,394
$
15,470
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earnings assets:
Total loans(1)
$
1,701,525
$
22,517
5.32
%
$
1,651,608
$
22,244
5.46
%
Securities available for sale
220,303
1,313
2.40
233,625
1,530
2.66
Securities held to maturity
144,531
956
2.66
162,121
1,028
2.57
Nonmarketable equity securities
9,221
114
4.97
12,128
170
5.68
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
75,677
352
1.87
57,240
335
2.37
Total interest-earning assets
2,151,257
25,252
4.72
2,116,722
25,307
4.85
Allowance for loan losses(2)
(20,781
)
(14,906
)
Noninterest-earnings assets
195,142
188,917
Total assets
$
2,325,618
$
2,290,733
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,475,507
$
4,421
1.21
%
$
1,458,261
$
5,673
1.58
%
Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased
23,236
82
1.42
74,700
447
2.43
Other debt
3,407
—
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debentures
10,810
171
6.36
10,310
169
6.65
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
12,827
9
0.28
11,065
11
0.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,525,787
4,683
1.23
1,554,336
6,300
1.64
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
524,263
475,890
Accrued interest and other liabilities
21,649
22,893
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
545,912
498,783
Shareholders’ equity
253,919
237,614
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,325,618
$
2,290,733
Net interest rate spread(3)
3.49
%
3.21
%
Net interest income
$
20,569
$
19,007
Net interest margin(4)
3.85
%
3.64
%
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) The average allowance for loan losses balance for the period ended March 31, 2020 includes the impact of adopting ASC 326.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis was 3.87% and 3.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2020
2019
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Total shareholders’ equity
$
252,691
$
261,551
$
255,905
$
250,121
$
250,310
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
(32,160
)
Core deposit intangible, net
(3,639
)
(3,853
)
(4,066
)
(4,279
)
(4,493
)
Total tangible common equity
$
216,892
$
225,538
$
219,679
$
213,682
$
213,657
Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1)
11,128,556
11,547,443
11,534,393
11,560,058
11,803,786
Book value per common share
$
22.71
$
22.65
$
22.19
$
21.64
$
21.21
Tangible book value per common share
19.49
19.53
19.05
18.48
18.10
(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible book value per share” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
