Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced that, due to public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only format.

This year’s Annual Meeting will be our first time hosting a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted solely online via live webcast. If this event format is successful and allows for expanded shareholder engagement, we may continue using this technology in the future. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person but you will be able to attend and participate online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting.

If you are a registered shareholder, you will receive a notice by mail or email from Computershare that contains your control number and password. If you hold your shares through a broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your GNTY holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 4:00 p.m., Central Time, on May 18, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration. Requests for registration should be directed to: legalproxy@computershare.com.

To access the virtual meeting, please go to: www.meetingcenter.io/265513975. There are two options: Join as “Shareholder” or join as “Guest”. To join as shareholder you will be required to enter your individually assigned 15-digit control number and the password (listed on the notice mailed or e-mailed to you). If you do not have your control number, or you did not register in advance of the meeting, you may join as guest in ‘listen-only mode’ to the meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Your proxy card previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. We encourage you to get your proxy in as early as possible to avoid processing delays.

We are encouraged that we may use this technology to provide expanded access and improved communication to our shareholders, as well as continuing to social distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.4 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005534/en/