Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.    GNTY

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced that, due to public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only format.

This year’s Annual Meeting will be our first time hosting a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted solely online via live webcast. If this event format is successful and allows for expanded shareholder engagement, we may continue using this technology in the future. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person but you will be able to attend and participate online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting.

If you are a registered shareholder, you will receive a notice by mail or email from Computershare that contains your control number and password. If you hold your shares through a broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your GNTY holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 4:00 p.m., Central Time, on May 18, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration. Requests for registration should be directed to: legalproxy@computershare.com.

To access the virtual meeting, please go to: www.meetingcenter.io/265513975. There are two options: Join as “Shareholder” or join as “Guest”. To join as shareholder you will be required to enter your individually assigned 15-digit control number and the password (listed on the notice mailed or e-mailed to you). If you do not have your control number, or you did not register in advance of the meeting, you may join as guest in ‘listen-only mode’ to the meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Your proxy card previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. We encourage you to get your proxy in as early as possible to avoid processing delays.

We are encouraged that we may use this technology to provide expanded access and improved communication to our shareholders, as well as continuing to social distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.4 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion and total deposits of $2.0 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
05:54pGUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtuall..
BU
05:19pGUARANTY BANCSHARES : TX/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/01GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
04/21GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/20GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/02GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an O..
AQ
03/16GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/16GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/13GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 107 M
EBIT 2020 39,6 M
Net income 2020 20,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,76x
Capitalization 283 M
Chart GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,50  $
Last Close Price 25,43  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President, Chief Credit Officer & Director
Martin C. Bell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Clifton A. Payne CFO, Director & Senior Executive Vice President
J. Daniel Muskrat Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-25.00%274
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.59%166 124
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.34%60 247
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.15%43 766
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.87%43 715
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.00%43 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group