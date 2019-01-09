Log in
GUARD DOG INC 'A' (GRDO)
01/09 03:47:33 pm
0.002 USD   --.--%
Guard Dog, Inc. Repatriates Another 80 million Shares

01/09/2019 | 10:19pm EST

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE –  George Sharp, President and CEO of Guard Dog, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GRDO), announced today that the company has reacquired another 80 million shares of its common stock and returned them to treasury. The total number of shares repatriated to date represent about 10% of the number of shares that were outstanding when current management took over the company.

Locating named certificate holder(s) and the complexity of lost certificates, requires a significant amount of time and effort, but it is necessary to ensure that no improperly issued shares are floating about in Neverland.  This is for the benefit of the shareholders.

Mr. Sharp stated, “We are continuing the forensic audit of past share issuances and hope to see additional returns of stock to treasury.  This will enhance our ability to attracting funding at favorable terms for forthcoming projects.  We appreciate the patience exhibited by our shareholders and remind them, and any other potential investors, that any investment which causes anguish or anxiousness is probably the wrong investment for that person.”

The total number of shares outstanding is now 2,152,589,568.

Management cautions investors about the reliance on public forums, such as chat rooms or message boards, for research when making investment decisions.  Many participants in these forums have their own agenda and will concoct stories or make false accusations in order to further their own ill-intentions.  Potential investors and current shareholders should only rely on material facts stated by the company or regulators.  Management is aware of slanderous and actionable comments made on such forums and will soon announce steps towards delivering comeuppance to these bad actors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:
Guard Dog, Inc.
1022 Nevada Highway
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-840-4433

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
