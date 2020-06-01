Guardant Health Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) (“Guardant Health”), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (3,000,000 of which are being offered for sale by Guardant Health and 7,000,000 are being offered for sale by SoftBank Investment Advisers). In addition, Guardant Health and SoftBank Investment Advisers expect to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock (450,000 additional shares from Guardant Health and 1,050,000 additional shares from SoftBank Investment Advisers) at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Guardant Health intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Guardant Health, primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures. Guardant Health will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Guardant Health with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the proposed offering of Guardant Health’s common stock, the timing and size of and mix of primary and secondary shares in the proposed offering, the grant of the option to purchase additional shares and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Guardant Health’s control, include, among others, the risks described in Guardant Health’s preliminary prospectus supplement dated June 1, 2020 and the documents incorporated in the prospectus supplement by reference. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

