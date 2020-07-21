Log in
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.

(GH)
  Report
News 
News

Guardant Health Announces Webcast of Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/21/2020 | 08:06am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event. 

About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR program, which aims to address the needs of early stage cancer patients with neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection, cancer survivors with surveillance, asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

Investor Contact: 
Carrie Mendivil
investors@guardanthealth.com 

Media Contact: 
Anna Czene
press@guardanthealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 279 M - -
Net income 2020 -131 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -60,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 175 M 8 175 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guardant Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 111,25 $
Last Close Price 82,67 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmy Eltoukhy Chief Executive Officer & Director
AmrAli H. Talasaz Chairman, President & Chief Operations Officer
Derek A. Bertocci Chief Financial Officer
Kumud Kalia Chief Information Officer
Darya Chudova Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.5.80%8 175
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION5.86%15 029
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION35.09%5 426
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.14.38%4 633
INVITAE CORPORATION103.97%4 113
SEEGENE INC--.--%3 859
