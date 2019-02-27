Guardant360 Performance Matches Standard-of-Care Tissue Testing in First-Line, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, NILE Study Shows, Meeting Primary Endpoint

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), announced positive results from the NILE study, a head-to-head comparison of the Guardant360® assay to standard-of-care tissue testing for the identification of guideline-recommended biomarkers in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. These landmark data show that Guardant360 detected targetable genomic biomarkers at a similar rate to tissue and support the use of blood-based biomarker testing ahead of tissue-based testing for all newly diagnosed advanced NSCLC patients.



“Given this assay finds mutations at a similar rate to tissue-based testing, while ensuring patients receive guideline-complete testing with a faster turn-around time, it’s a compelling option to use liquid first ahead of tissue for molecular testing in newly diagnosed advanced NSCLC,” said Vassiliki Papadimitrakopoulou, MD, Chief Section of Thoracic Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center and the study’s senior author.

Investigators found that Guardant360 identified guideline recommended-biomarkers in 77 patients; tissue testing identified them in 60. Importantly, for each patient in whom Guardant360 identified a target of an FDA-approved drug (EGFR, ALK, BRAF, ROS1), tissue also detected the same alteration. Additionally, the median time to results for Guardant360 was much shorter than for tissue testing. Guardant360 results were reported in an average of 9 days, versus 15 days for tissue. The NILE study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating comparable performance of Guardant360 to tissue.

“This is an important new data set for clinical oncologists that we believe will further accelerate adoption of Guardant360 and, taken together with other recent independent investigations into Guardant360 in this clinical setting, solidifies the case for using blood first for treatment selection,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, PhD, Guardant Health’s Chief Executive Officer.

Study Details

The NILE, or “Noninvasive versus Invasive Lung Evaluation” study is a prospective, multi-center study of 282 newly-diagnosed, advanced NSCLC patients. Each patient was tested with Guardant360 and the physician’s choice of tissue-based testing. Results of the tests were compared for the detection of the guideline-recommended biomarkers important for treatment selection: EGFR, ALK, BRAF, RET, ROS1, MET, and ERBB2. Knowing the status of these guideline-recommended biomarkers is important before beginning treatment because up to 30 percent of patients can be treated with targeted therapies that often have higher response rates than chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

Dr. Papadimitrakopoulou will present the results at the AACR Annual Meeting during the Molecular and Cell-Based Circulating Biomarkers to Guide Optimal Anticancer Treatment Session, April 2, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. Eastern.

