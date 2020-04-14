Guardion Health Sciences Announces Launch of acuMMUNE: An Immuno-Supportive/Anti-Oxidant Complex

- acuMMUNE now available for sale in the United States through online platforms -

San Diego, California, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI) announced today that its immuno-supportive/anti-oxidant complex, labeled acuMMUNETM (trademark registration pending), is now commercially available.

acuMMUNE is a unique nutraceutical formulation designed with the objective of supporting effective immune function. acuMMUNE has been specially formulated with ingredients that have been shown in studies to support interferon-mediated anti-viral mechanisms, which are important components of the body’s immune response during viral infections.*

Michael Favish, CEO of Guardion Health Sciences commented, “The commercial launch of acuMMUNE is an important milestone for the Company. As the first Guardion product produced under our NutriGuard label, we are pleased to offer a product designed with the objective of supporting effective immune function. Our internal product and technology design team at NutriGuard has been working tirelessly towards a successful launch of this unique product, and we are pleased to be able to provide it to a wide customer base throughout the United States.”

acuMMUNE was developed as a part of the NutriGuard™ product line. NutriGuard is the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary developing high-quality, scientifically credible nutraceuticals, designed to supplement consumers’ diets and support healthy immune system functions.

acuMMUNE is being manufactured and packaged in contract facilities in the United States and is initially being offered in a capsule form. acuMMUNE is now available for purchase through the Company’s website (www.guardionhealth.com and www.nutriguard.com).

* This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About NutriGuardTM

NutriGuardTM formulates high-quality, scientifically credible nutraceuticals, which are designed to supplement consumers’ diets and assist in the support of healthy immune systems. NutriGuard uses high standards to establish the safety and efficacy of the products it develops and markets, and also maintains that commitment through rigorous manufacturing and quality assurance programs. Guardion plans to increase NutriGuard’s existing customer base and build on its product platform by making NutriGuard products available to patients directly and through recommendations by their physicians.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is a specialty health sciences company (i) that has developed medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health marketplace and (ii) that is developing nutraceuticals that the Company believes will provide medicinal and health benefits to consumers. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

15150 Avenue of Science, Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92128

Phone: (858) 605-9055

Fax: (858) 630-5543

www.guardionhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:



Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

Telephone: (833) 475-8247

E-Mail: jtc@jtcir.com

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.