Guardion Health Sciences : OPHTHALMOLOGY MANAGEMENT – Industry Insider with GUARDiON Health Sciences CEO David Evans

David Evans, PhD, MBA, is CEO and director of Guardion Health Sciences, a manufacturer of medical foods and diagnostic devices. Dr. Evans also serves as Guardion's chief science officer and was founder of Guardion's subsidiary VectorVision. He is the inventor of VectorVision's flagship product, the CSV-1000 contrast sensitivity vision test, and its successor, the CSV-2000, which was introduced this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES

Ophthalmology Management: What role do medical foods play in eye health? David Evans, PhD, MBA: A medical food is nutritional therapy that treats a specific disease or condition that cannot be managed by a patient's modification David Evans, PhD, MBA of diet and that must be taken under the supervision of a phy- sician. What our medical foods target are the underlying conditions associated with various eye diseases. For example, we know the macular pigment is often depleted in patients with visual loss from macular degenera- tion; that's why our product Lumega-Z is constructed specifically to enhance and restore the macular pigment. Another of our products, GlaucoCetin, focuses on reversing underlying mitochondrial dysfunction disorders. Recent studies have shown, for example, that glaucoma and other long- term vision disorders stem from underlying mitochondria dysfunction. There has been a dogma in eye health care related to degenerative ocular diseases, which is "let's make sure patients don't get worse." I've felt for many years that if we can catch the

diseases early, we should focus on ways to help patients get better, not just prevent them from getting worse. Data from macular degeneration and glaucoma patients suggests our medical foods may be able to do just that in certain patients. OM: Why be involved in both medical foods and diagnostics? DE: For many medications and treatments for eye health, there are efficacious ways to treat and track the disease. For example, visual fields are used to determine if patients are progressing for glaucoma; in diabetic patients, spreading of the retinopathy is an indication of progression. But for many conditions, visual acuity is the primary metric to determine the status of the disease and the response to treatment. The problem with visual acuity is that it is very insensitive to losses in vision for eye diseases like AMD and glau- coma. For example, by the time an AMD patient loses a line or two of acuity, the battle to save their eyesight is already being lost. Contrast sensitivity, when it is tested in a standardized format, provides a way to detect and measure the earliest vision loss and a rapid method to track